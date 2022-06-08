Uncut with Jay Cutler: Country Star Randy Rogers’ Kids Didn’t Realize Their Dad Had a Cool Job Until He Performed With George Strait and Willie Nelson

For the newest episode of Uncut with Jay Cutler, country star Randy Rogers joined the show while in Nashville recently to talk about his life and career. During one segment, Rogers opened up about his family and how tough it can be to make your living on the road performing all the time. However, in recent history, his children are just now realizing how cool their dad’s job is as a country musician.

Like so many other kids of famous parents, Rogers’ children didn’t care about his job for years. That is until they saw their dad on stage with country legends Willie Nelson and George Strait recently.

“I think it really sunk in, just a humble brag here, like two weekends ago when I had the opportunity – this was a dream come true for me – when I opened up for George Strait and Willie Nelson,” Rogers shared.

Rogers got to open up for two of his heroes when Nelson and Strait played the first-ever show in Austin’s brand new Moody Center arena at the end of April.

“My kids came out [for the Saturday show] and I think it sunk in to them,” Rogers said on Uncut with Jay Cutler. “Like okay…”

“Dad’s a big a– deal,” the podcast host chimed in.

“And they’ve come to a lot of shows, but not an arena that’s sold out with the energy that was there. What was funny was like all week, the littlest one who she can sing – they can all sing – the littlest one’s rolling around and singing… But it took her seeing [her dad] in that arena and on that stage. It is cool. I just hope they don’t grow up and hate me for it. Like, ‘You were always gone! You chose yourself over us!” Rogers said with a laugh.

Randy Rogers Shares How His Opening Gig for the Two Country Icons Came About

Host Jay Cutler wanted to know how Rogers got his opening act for what was his dream gig. As mentioned, George Strait and Willie Nelson christened Austin, Texas’ brand new multi-purpose arena called the Moody Center, which is on the campus of the University of Texas. Rogers’ manager pulled some strings and made it happen for the two-night appearance on April 29-30.

“I’d played with George before and I’d played with Willie before,” Rogers told the Uncut with Jay Cutler host. “But just having a night with both of them, we actually did two nights Friday and Saturday, [I’ve never had that opportunity].”

The Austin American-Statesman covered the historic concert as the Moody Center opened its doors for the first time. Randy Rogers, who hails from San Marcos, Texas, and his five-piece band opened for the two Texas icons with a 20-minute set.

“I’m a little bit in shock, to be honest,” Rogers said to the crowd between one of his band’s five songs. “What an honor to be in this new building with two giants.”

Randy Rogers talks about that and much more during this week’s new episode of the podcast. Make sure to check out his full conversation with host Jay Cutler below, or tune in and listen to Uncut with Jay Cutler on Spotify, Apple, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts.