Uncut with Jay Cutler: Dave Asprey Explains Why He Thinks He Can Live to 180 Years Old

During this week’s new episode of Uncut with Jay Cutler, the “Father of Biohacking” Dave Asprey joined the show to talk about his methods and products that can enhance people’s health and lives. The 49-year-old author and entrepreneur has a background in computer programming. But for the last three decades, he found a true passion in biohacking.

Eventually, he changed careers entirely to solely focus on healthy living, dieting, and other methods of self-betterment. He founded Bulletproof 360, Inc. and Bulletproof Nutrition Inc. In addition, Asprey owns both Bulletproof Coffee and Danger Coffee brands. He also hosts his own podcast, Bulletproof Radio, which has tens of millions of downloads. As mentioned, Asprey is also an author of six books that provide information on living healthier and better lives.

In fact, Dave Asprey is so dedicated to his craft and believes in his methods so fiercely that the lifestyle guru truly thinks he can live to 180 years old. He’s determined to live 50% longer than the oldest human ever, which is around 120 years old. He thinks with the combination of modern technology and his biohacking methods that it’s a real possibility. Host Jay Cutler seemed less convinced though.

Can Dave Asprey Make a Believer Out of the ‘Uncut with Jay Cutler’ Host?

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler is no stranger to living a healthy lifestyle. As a professional athlete for years, that’s been part of his job. After he retired from the NFL, Cutler kept up his healthy lifestyle. That’s how he came across Dave Asprey through his books and blog posts. Yet even the Uncut with Jay Cutler host had to question Asprey’s thoughts on living until he’s 180 years old.

Cutler struggled to wrap his head around Asprey’s goal of living until he’s 180. Especially since that’s 60 years longer than the next oldest human has lived. The host shared that he’d believe it if Asprey was saying 120 to 130 years old. But 180 seemed a lot less plausible.

“You said it earlier, and I’ve heard you say it a couple times, more than a couple times. But your goal is to live until 180 years old,” host Jay Cutler said.

“Yep. You think I’m nuts?” Asprey said, sensing Cutler’s skepticism. “You’re kinda rolling your eyes at me, and that’s alright.”

“No, I’m not rolling my eyes,” Cutler answered. “I mean it’s a large number if we’re being honest. If you said 120, 130, I’d be like you know what, he can probably do it. I mean 180, that’s three lives for people.”

“So 120 is our current best,” Asprey said of the oldest living human. “The current person today that is 120, they were alive in 1902. We didn’t have antibiotics, we couldn’t spell DNA because we didn’t know what it was. We fought World War I when they were a teenager with horses and biplanes. That’s in one human lifetime.”

“If they can do 120, why would I set my goal to be yesterday’s best?” he added. “Do you want to break a record or do you want to do as good as someone who started a long time ago with no [technology]?”

“You’re 100% right. It’s making more sense,” Cutler admitted.

“It’s 50% better. I’ve got 100 years to do 50% better than the current best,” Asprey said. “That doesn’t seem that crazy, does it?”

Dave Asprey talks about that and much more during this week’s new episode of the podcast. Make sure to check out his full conversation with host Jay Cutler in the video above, or tune in and listen to Uncut with Jay Cutler on Spotify, Apple, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts.