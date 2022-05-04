Uncut With Jay Cutler: ‘Deadliest Catch’ Captain Josh Harris Reveals the Strangest Creatures He’s Caught

During the newest episode of Uncut with Jay Cutler, boat captain Josh Harris of Discovery’s Deadliest Catch came on the show to talk about his wild adventures at sea. In one segment of the podcast, Harris reveals some of the strangest creatures he’s seen while fishing in the ocean. His stories sound closer to a sci-fi movie than any fishing expedition as he recalls a recent experience that stumped everyone on his boat.

Harris comes from a family of anglers and grew up on his father’s boat. The 39-year-old also worked with his younger brother, Jake, and an older half-brother, Shane. The three men worked on their dad Phil Harris’ boat for years until he sadly passed away in 2010. That’s when Josh earned his captain’s license and took over his dad’s boat as co-captain.

Harris has spent most of his adult life on the ocean filming his adventures for Deadliest Catch and its spinoffs like Deadliest Catch: Bloodline. Season 3 of the popular spinoff series just debuted a couple weeks ago. The show captures Josh and his crew as they attempt to follow in his dad’s footsteps around Hawaii after finding Phil’s old maps of the area. While speaking on Uncut with Jay Cutler, Josh described a truly strange sea creature they caught while filming the season.

“You ever pulled up a fish and you were like, ‘We don’t know what the hell this thing is?’” Cutler asked the famous boat captain.

“Yea, we had this… there was a fish that came up just this last season when we were fishing really deep. It had like a jellyfish-style body,” Harris said to Cutler. “You could see all the organs inside of it, and it had this weird big head. Then, when it sat on deck for about 30 seconds, it started to melt away. We’ve got a federal cop on the boat. And I’m looking at this dude like, ‘What was that?’ He goes, ‘I don’t know.’ Everyone was afraid to touch it. It was pretty weird.”

‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Describes Enormous Unknown Sea Creature

As the Uncut with Jay Cutler host and Deadliest Catch star’s conversation continued, Harris told a story of huge unidentified sea creatures living in the ocean. When he took classes to earn his captain’s license, his teacher shared tales from his 35-year career aboard a nuclear submarine.

His teacher worked on a sub that measured 585-feet-long. Yet he’s seen an enormous sea creature that is three times as large as the sub. Not only is the thing gigantic, but it travels at the speed of sound underneath the water. On more than one occasion, the creature knocked out all the power breakers in the sub when it quickly swam by them.

“Can you imagine something that’s 1,500-feet-long moving at the speed of sound underneath the water?” the Deadliest Catch captain asked Cutler.

“That’s wild,” the Uncut with Jay Cutler host answered.

“Dude, that’s legit,” Harris continued. “I mean, you look at some of those sperm whales that are coming up and they’ve got chunks missing out of the side of them. There are bite marks in the side of them that are just massive, like megalodon size. You would think [sperm whales] are the apex predator. But come to find out, nope.”

The guys talk about that and much more this week on Uncut with Jay Cutler. Make sure to check out their full conversation on Spotify, Apple, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts.