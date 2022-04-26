Uncut with Jay Cutler: Kyle Busch Talks Turning Pro at 16, NASCAR Changing the Age Limit

This week on Uncut with Jay Cutler, NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch joined the show and talked about all things racing. One of the topics that came up was the early career that Busch had. Of course, Kyle and Kurt both grew up around racing. They worked on cars. However, when they got behind the wheel of a car, Kyle in particular, for the first time it all clicked.

With 60 wins to his name in the Cup Series and more than 200+ across the three national series in NASCAR, Busch is one of the best to ever do it. He has some villain status, but that doesn’t take away from his accomplishments. He has two Cup Series titles to his name and has been a force in the sport since he was 16.

Some of you are probably thinking, “NASCAR has an age limit of 18.” Well, why do you think that rule exists? Kyle Busch. He explained it all on Uncut with Jay Cutler.

“So, I started racing at 13 and I was racing the Truck Series at 16. It was quick,” he explained to Jay. “I think that’s why, the NASCAR people, the top guys, the executives were like, ‘Wait a second, this kid just turned 16, he’s only been racing 3 years, he’s already up here at a professional level. I think this is too young, too early. We can’t have somebody here like this right now.'”

With those decisions being made at the highest level of the sport, there was only one result that could come from it. “So, they changed the age rule to 18,” Busch concluded.

Uncut with Jay Cutler: Kyle Busch Breaks Down Next Gen Cars

It seems that everyone is more or less figuring things out with the new cars. However, while talking with Jay on Uncut with Jay Cutler, Busch explained his feelings about the Next Gen car. His Toyota was able to snag a checkered flag this year. However, it hasn’t always been easygoing. Finishing races has been a big issue. Finding the power and speed to compete on the final lap.

He says that NASCAR wanted the sports to come down to the drivers and the crews. See who is better. Make it an even playing field with the cars and leave it all up to the talent.

“They wanted it to be down to the crew chiefs – how smart they are,” Busch said. “They wanted it to be down to the drivers – how good they are. All with the same stuff to see who the best of the best is and being able to work with what they got.”

It wasn’t just cars and talking about the early days on Uncut with Jay Cutler. Jay and Busch talk about kids. Kyle raising his son around racing and getting him into races of his own at a young age. There’s also some talk about race simulators, the ins and outs of the team each week, and more. There are plenty of other great episodes as well that you can tune into.

