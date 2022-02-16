Uncut with Jay Cutler: Nick Pope Talks UFO Sightings, Alien Abductions, and Conspiracy Theories

Earlier today, the newest episode of the Uncut with Jay Cutler podcast released and it’s a doozy. For Episode 26, Jay welcomed alien expert Nick Pope to the show as the pair discuss a range of subjects that involve the unknown.

In recent years, numerous sightings of unidentified flying objects have gone viral online. Not only have countless sightings been recorded by personal cell phones, but the US government has even released official footage of unexplained aircraft encounters. Considering Pope’s occupation and his expertise in his field, there’s no one better to speak to about the mysterious sightings and much more.

Interestingly enough, Pope had no interest in aliens or UFOs while growing up. His expertise on the unknown doesn’t stem from a longstanding passion that began during his childhood. In fact, his interest in the subject didn’t kick in until much later while working for the British government.

The government appointed Pope to run a UFO project within the Ministry of Defence, which he worked for from 1985 to 2006. He’s recognized as one of the world’s leading experts on the subject and spent years investigating reports of UFO sightings within British airspace. Jay Cutler and Nick Pope dive into UFO sightings, the legitimacy of alien abduction stories, and cover various conspiracy theories including the JFK assassination on this week’s Uncut with Jay Cutler.

Nick Pope Opens Up to Jay Cutler About UFO Sightings

For years, Nick Pope and his team researched anything that was reported in British airspace that couldn’t be identified. He admits that most of the sightings turned out to be misidentifications. Reports would most often turn out to be meteors, aircraft lights, or satellites.

However, there were times that the Ministry of Defence were not only intrigued but genuinely concerned about UFO reports. The alien expert told Jay Cutler that British military pilots would occasionally come across UFOs while flying. Pope says the sightings were very similar to now-famous declassified videos taken by US Navy pilots in the 2000s.

Cutler asks Pope directly if these viral videos can be explained. “Is there something the government has that we just don’t know about?” Cutler asks. “Is it UFOs, is it aliens, do we have any idea?”

“We don’t have a definitive answer quite yet,” Pope answers. “And of course there’s lots of theories flying around, if you’ll excuse the pun.”

Pope goes over some of those theories. Some say it could be US black project technology that’s far advanced compared to what the public is aware of. Others think that foreign adversaries like China or Russia may have had a quantum leap development in technology. Of course, there’s plenty more that believe the sightings are extraterrestrial. For now, everyone is still looking for answers, but Pope thinks we’re getting closer and closer to the truth every day.

Alien Expert Speaks About Abduction Encounters

During the podcast, Jay Cutler brought up alien abduction stories and asked if Nick Pope’s department investigated them. While many seem far-fetched, Pope says they absolutely researched accounts of abductions since they went hand-in-hand with their UFO work.

“We looked at it, yes. You can’t run a UFO program without getting drawn into all the other kind of weird and wonderful stuff – alien abductions, crop circles, all that sort of thing. The accounts were interesting. These people, so far as we could tell, were ordinary people who genuinely believed they’d had these experiences.”

One of the key issues in verifying these individual stories is physical proof of the encounters. Pope referenced the viral videos of UFO sightings, which at least share some basis of physical proof. In contrast, in his experience with the British UFO project, the abduction stories only relied on the individual’s personal testimony. Therefore his team didn’t have much to work with.

Pope Gives His Take On the JFK Assassination Conspiracy Theories

It should come as no surprise that Nick Pope is also a conspiracy theory expert as well. The subject matter falls under his expertise of the unknown, and is something he’s very interested in. Yet Pope admits he’s skeptical of most of the conspiracy theories that are out there.

Jay Cutler didn’t waste any time asking about one of the most popular conspiracy theories around – the JFK assassination. Did Lee Harvey Oswald act alone or did two shooters assassinate JFK? If so, how did the magic bullet travel the path it took? Was the mafia involved?

Pope says that history has proven many conspiracies to be true. But his opinion on the JFK assassination will likely disappoint true conspiracy theorists. “No, I tend to think that was just a lone gunmen. I know I’m not going to be popular [for saying that],” Pope joked. “I’m on the lone gunmen side.”

There’s much more to unpack in the newest episode of the Uncut with Jay Cutler podcast. Pope shares fascinating insights into several more subjects that revolve around the unknown. From further alien and UFO talks to going over other conspiracy theories and their validity, Pope and Cutler cover a ton of ground. Will we ever find a definitive answer to all these questions?

“If just one of those stories is true, it’s world-changing in its implication,” Pope explained. “With all of this, the skeptics have to be right every day. The believers only need to be right once.”

Make sure to watch the full video of Uncut with Jay Cutler above, or tune in to Spotify, Apple, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.