Uncut with Jay Cutler: Randy Rogers Opens Up About a Possible Transition to Songwriting for Other Country Artists Full-Time

Earlier this week, the newest episode of Uncut with Jay Cutler released with Texas troubadour Randy Rogers as our special guest at Outsider Studios. The country music star has spent more than two decades in the industry and has been touring with the same five-piece band all those years. During his conversation with host Jay Cutler, Rogers opened up about the music business, touring all over the country, and writing songs. But in one segment of their discussion, the artist admitted he might eventually back off from touring so much to focus on songwriting full-time for other country musicians.

The Randy Rogers Band has been making music, recording albums, and touring the nation for 22 years now. In fact, Rogers has performed on stage since he was a young teenager growing up in Texas. Music has been a part of his life since early on. Yet as the 43-year-old gets older, certain aspects of his career have taken a toll on him and his family.

When you’re out on the road as much as Rogers, you miss out on time and events with your wife and children. The country singer loves his job, but he’s had to make sacrifices through the years at the expense of his family. Finding that perfect work-life balance is an ongoing struggle for Rogers. But his recent success as a songwriter for other artists may provide a path to finding that balance in the later part of his career.

Randy Rogers Talks Songwriting for Parker McCollum on ‘Uncut with Jay Cutler’

While Randy Rogers and his band are popular in many areas of the country, especially in Texas, mainstream success has often escaped them. Early on after getting his first record deal, country star Kenny Chesney cut one of Rogers’ songs. That was the most well-known project he worked on outside of his own music for years. That is until an old friend of his started to gain traction within the country music industry in recent history.

Country singer Parker McCollum cut three of Rogers’ songs on his last album. Knowing about his work with McCollum, host Jay Cutler asked Rogers if he’s still writing a lot. That’s when the country artist shared that he may shift his focus to songwriting for others full-time.

“Yea, I think now my focus isn’t more so in writing, ’cause it always was. I always considered myself a songwriter,” Randy Rogers said on Uncut with Jay Cutler. “But now with Parker’s success, and my visibility here [in Nashville, more opportunities are opening up].”

Randy Rogers Calls Songwriting an ‘Easy Transition’ for His Music Career

Host Jay Cutler met Randy Rogers years ago in the 2000s and the pair have been friends ever since. Knowing Rogers and his career well, Cutler dug deeper into Rogers’ future in the country music industry.

“Do you think that you’re gonna get into more writing and mentorship? Putting more people under you and doing that going forward and kinda getting off the road a little more. Or where do you see yourself going?” Cutler asked Rogers.

“I mean I feel like that’s the really easy transition, right?” Rogers responded to the former NFL quarterback.

“Yea, I mean other people are making money for you,” Cutler answered.

“Right. So that would be like you being able to teach someone how to throw a [football],” Rogers said.

“Sure, I wish I could do that,” Cutler added.

“I can’t teach someone how to invest their money, right? So it’s really the only thing I got,” Rogers said with a laugh. “The easy transition is to help foster young talent.”

Randy Rogers talks much more about his long career in country music during this week’s new episode of the podcast. Make sure to check out his full conversation with host Jay Cutler below, or tune in and listen to Uncut with Jay Cutler on Spotify, Apple, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts.