WATCH: Jay Cutler Goes Behind-the-Scenes at Nashville Superspeedway Ally 400

Over the past weekend, Team Outisder spent the day at the Nashville Superspeedway for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 race, and it did not disappoint.

Lad by Outsider’s Jay Cutler, the team got to get up close and personal with the fans, drivers, and all the racing action. It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment, as it’s not every day that NASCAR (or as we refer to it, ‘Nashcar’) makes a pit stop in Music City.

Though Jay feels most at home on an NFL field, he was no stranger to the tracks as he shared unforgettable moments with some of NASCAR’s finest like Denny Hamiln, Kyle Bush, and Martin Truex Jr. He even chatted it up with Rascal Flatts’ frontman, Gary LeVoux.

In addition, to shooting the breeze with some of the sport’s most regarded racers, Jay also took time to meet with fans and pose for photo ops. Before the race, the Outsider team got a killer look at some race cars outfitted with all the NASCAR bells and whistles.

Although the weather was a bit dodgy, it didn’t stop everyone in attendance from having the time of their life as the drivers put on one hell of a race. Watch the video below to see the behind-the-scenes footage from Outsider’s day at Nashville Superspeedway and remember to follow all things Outsider on our social media.

Chase Elliot clinches his second win of the season in Nashville

After multiple delays caused by the weather, the action took off at Nashville Superspeedway. Chase Elliott seemed to bring the thunder with him as he was named the race’s winner.

As a result, he secured his second NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season. The W also marked his first win at Nashville and the 15th of his career.

However, early on in the race, it was unclear how Elliott would fare after a lengthy pit stop on Lap 120 that dropped him down to 25th.

“I’m so proud of our team,” Elliott said following the race. “We had a setback about halfway, but we were able to get the NAPA Chevy dialed back in and get back in the mix. It was a long day, a fun day… I’m so proud of our team. We’ve had a pretty rough month, month and a half. It’s just nice to get back going in the right direction.

He continued: “Getting a win is always huge. To do it in a really cool city like Nashville is even better. I’m looking forward to that guitar (trophy).”

When the smoke cleared, Elliott ousted three Toyota drivers: pole-winner Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., and Kyle Busch, who collectively led 250 of the 300 laps at the 1.33-mile track.