WATCH: Outsider Experiences PBR Teams at Its Finest at Bridgestone Arena During Stampede Days

Over the weekend, the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Tour rolled into Nashville‘s Bridgestone Arena and Outsider was there to take in the new PBR Teams format. The three-day “PBR: Nashville Stampede Days” event ran from August 19 to August 21, and former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, Brandon Chesbro, and more of the Outsider team got to experience it all firsthand.

Back in November 2021, the pro bull riding tour announced a new team-format league that started in June 2022. The new concept was called a transformational change for the sport that continues to grow in recent decades. The new format saw eight teams from eight different cities select PBR bull riders in a draft-style setting at Madison Square Garden in New York City in January.

The PBR Team Series’ inaugural season started in June and will conclude this November. The eight founding teams are competing in a 10-weekend regular season that will finish with a team playoff. Each team will host a weekend event in their home market. Yet there will be two “neutral site” league-produced events as well, not including the season playoff and championship.

PBR officials are hoping to garner even more interest in the league with the new format. And so far, it’s been a resounding success in their first season.

This weekend, the new tour came to Music City, which is the home of the Nashville Stampede. Outsider rounded up some of our crew and checked out the new event. Plus, Jay Cutler received a special gift from PBR organizers when they presented him with a Nashville Stampede belt buckle. Needless to say, it was an amazing three-day weekend as Outsider documented the inaugural Tennessee event.

Outsider Talks to Nashville Stampede Coach of PBR Teams League

On Saturday, Outsider’s very own Lindsey Nance caught up with Nashville Stampede coach Justin McBride. Lance spoke with the coach about the city’s inaugural team and wanted to know what makes Nashville the perfect fit for the Stampede.

“Why does Nashville fit PBR so well?” Nance asked McBride in a clip posted to Outsider’s Instagram account.

“I think there’s a combination of things and a lot of reasons,” McBride answered. “Nashville’s turned into a great sports city, right? I mean, they’re a successful sports city and they’ve got a great fanbase. And then when you throw in all the legendary country music and those roots, and you marry that all together, it just screams bull ridin’.”

McBride opened up about the new PBR Teams league in a separate interview in May on the Cowboy Channel. The Nashville Stampede coach is hoping the new format will help increase interest in bull riding even more. But he also hopes it benefits the bull riders themselves as well.

“I’m looking forward to see how it elevates this sport, first and foremost the bull riders. I’m looking forward to seeing how much better they can get,” McBride said. “For some guys that’s only a little bit. But a very little bit takes them from being really good to great. I’m excited for the fans to get to view it this way, I’m excited for it to be presented on TV this way, I’m excited about the whole thing, I really am.”