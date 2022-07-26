WWE Legend Ric Flair Speaks on Vince McMahon’s Sudden Retirement

When Ric Flair speaks, the wrestling world listens. Appearing on Tuesday’s (July 26) episode of The Marty Smith Podcast, The Nature Boy opens up on the how CEO Vince McMahon’s sudden departure could severely impact the future of WWE. Flair says losing McMahon is “a tremendous loss for the industry,” later calling it, “the biggest loss of all-time.“

The 73-year-old Memphis native credits the long-term success of the WWE to McMahon’s “hands-on” approach. Flair also expresses gratitude for the CEO bringing the wrestler back in 2001, saying “I don’t know where I’d be.”

McMahon’s retirement stems from the discovery of more than $13 million in hush-money payments from the CEO. Payments went to four undisclosed female employees of the company to cover up sexual misconduct. Allegations span over a 16-year period, forcing the WWE board to reissue financial statements between 2019 and the first quarter of 2022 correlating with McMahon’s payment history.

In addition to resigning as CEO, McMahon also leaves his post with content development. Completely severing direct ties to the company, he must also reimburse the company $14.6 million for the misuse of funds.

McMahon’s farewell does not include anything about the controversial circumstances, rather the CEO thanks everybody that helped with the rapid and dominating growth of the product over McMahon’s nearly half-decade reign.

The former CEO said in a statement, “Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand.”

Ric Flair’s Future Retirement on His Own Terms

While McMahon’s resignation comes on the heels of a damning investigation into his conduct, Flair isn’t far behind the CEO. With one match to go in the storied wrestling career of The Nature Boy, the idea of stepping into the ring one final time keeps the legend awake at night.

“I won’t be able to do it at the speed I did. But I’ve got to be able to all the stuff that I did.” Ric Flair – a legendary showman – seems hellbent on putting on a show for his devout fans one more time.