Jay Cutler to lead Outsider’s Lifestyle Division

BRENTWOOD, TENN. FEB. 3, 2022 – Outsider.com, a rapidly growing digital media and lifestyle company, announced today that former NFL Quarterback Jay Cutler will be leading the company’s Lifestyle Division as Chief Design Officer.

Cutler, a founding partner in Outsider.com, will be tasked with expanding the lifestyle division and the company’s mission of celebrating American culture through real stories and authentic goods.

“Obviously, Jay has many talents, but those that know him will tell you that he is a creative savant,” said Outsider co-founder Shannon B. Terry. “He led the efforts to develop the Outsider mark and brand mission and is now creating a portfolio of products that are built from the ground up, with the highest quality of materials and craftsmanship.”

Outsider has also launched its lifestyle store, with a small offering of custom-built hats designed and created by Cutler. The company has plans to release a full line of products serving the Outsider lifestyle in the near future.

“I believe in the Outsider mission and see this as a great opportunity to build a brand that can impact so many people in a positive way,” said Cutler. “Outsider is a natural extension of my everyday lifestyle. It is the things I do and what I love. I look forward to sharing this experience as I enter the next journey of my life.“

About Outsider.com

Outsider is a media and lifestyle company built to celebrate American culture through genuine stories and authentic goods.

Outsider reaches more than 22 million users and more than 7 million social followers. Along with former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, Outsider was created by the founders of On3.com, Rivals.com (acquired by Yahoo! In 2007), 247Sports (acquired by CBS Sports in 2015), and Pop Culture Media (acquired by CBS Interactive 2017).

About Jay Cutler

Jay Cutler played in the NFL for 12 seasons after being selected by the Denver Broncos with the 11th pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. He played with the Broncos for three seasons, the Chicago Bears for eight seasons and the Miami Dolphins for one. He officially retired from the sport in 2017.

Cutler currently hosts ‘Uncut with Jay Cutler,’ a podcast in which he hosts friends, fellow athletes, and experts to talk about their lives and current events. Former guests of the show include Mark Cuban, Danica Patrick, Mike Rowe, and Eric Trump. Since its launch in August 2021, the podcast’s 24 episodes have amassed over 570 thousand downloads and over 300 thousand Youtube views.

Contact: Caroline Bynum

[email protected]