Louisville, Kentucky-based distiller Angel’s Envy dropped its annual Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey on Nov. 1. The 11th annual release of the high-octane bourbon clocks in at 119.8 proof this year. With just 16,980 bottles available in select retailers across the U.S., the juice dons an MSRP of $229.99. However, demand on the secondary market will likely double that price.

“Our annual Cask Strength expression is our most highly anticipated annual tradition at Angel’s Envy, both for our team and for our fans, and this year’s release is special—not just because it is an exceptional whiskey, but because it also marks an exciting time in Angel’s Envy’s growth,” said Gigi DaDan, general manager. “Looking ahead, we can’t wait to see the unique perspective that our new master distiller Owen Martin will bring to the Cask Strength program as he oversees it with the support of our best-in-class production team.”

Secondary Barreling

Founded in 2010, Angel’s Envy was among the first American whiskey producers to employ a secondary finishing process broadly across its portfolio. Of course, Angel Envy finishes its whiskeys in hand-selected barrels to add a distinct layer of flavor and complexity.

Angel Envy’s Cask Strength is put through an extended finishing process in port wine barrels from Portugal. These special barrels bring forward distinct characteristics in the whiskey, giving each expression a unique nose, palate and finish. In addition, past expressions, like the 2021 edition, earned a Double Gold from the San Fransisco World Spirits Competition.

And if you happen to be looking for another Angel’s Envy rec, try their Rye Whiskey, which is finished in Caribbean rum barrels.

Angel’s Envy Cask Strength: Specs & Tasting Notes