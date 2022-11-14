blue-run-spirits-releases-barrel-proof-emerald-rye

Blue Run Spirits is following up the release of its award-winning Golden Rye Whiskey with a shiny new expression: Emerald Rye Whiskey. The rye is the first Blue Run Rye Whiskey to be contract distilled at Castle & Key Distillery in Frankfort, KY, by liquid advisor Jim Rutledge (former Four Roses master distiller). In addition, the juice is the first Blue Run Rye to be bottled at barrel proof (116.7).

Blue Run crafted the Emerald Rye from 189 barrels, with three different mash bills. Director Shaylyn Gammon then put her award-winning blending skills to work. Blue Run aged several barrels at different locations more than 50 miles apart in Bardstown, KY, and Frankfort, KY.

“This was an incredibly fun project to work on as I asked the Blue Run team what aspects of Rye Whiskey they truly loved,” said Shaylyn Gammon. “I then went about focusing my blend on those key attributes. Zeroing in on fragrant herbs, fresh peppers, and robust spice. Those three prominent notes provide the foundation for a complex, deep flavor experience all the way through to the finish.”

Emerald Rye Specs

Nose: butterscotch and creamy caramel leading to toasted oak and spicy peppers.

Palate: a quick hit of buttercream and shishito peppers followed by a blast of apples and pears evolving into a woody sprinkling of cloves and rye spice.

Finish: leather, oak, and brown butter.

Price: $109.99

Proof: 116.7

Blue Run Spirits

The brand’s signature butterfly medallion on the bottle glimmers with anodized emerald green. Nike sneaker designer and company co-founder Devon McKinney designed the bottle.

Blue Run Spirits features liquid advisor (and Bourbon Hall of Fame member) Jim Rutledge and director Shaylyn Gammon, an alum of Wild Turkey. Emerald is the second butterfly medallion in the company’s Rye Whiskey series inspired by precious objects. The previous expression, Golden Rye Whiskey, won a Gold Medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.