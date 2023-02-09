Buffalo Trace’s New Stillhouse Allows Distillery to Double Production of Weller, Eagle Rare, Blanton’s, E.H. Taylor & More

Big bourbon news coming out of Frankfort, Kentucky, today as Buffalo Trace Distillery (BTD) announced its new stillhouse has been officially commissioned. The 40-foot still, a duplicate of Buffalo Trace’s existing still, can produced 60,000 gallons of juice per day. BTD can now double production of its fan-favorite bourbons, including Buffalo Trace, Eagle Rare, Weller, Blanton’s, E.H. Taylor Jr., and the rest of the whiskeys in its portfolio.

“We are really looking forward to starting up our new still so we can make more bourbon whiskey for our fans,” said Harlen Wheatley, BTD’s master distiller. “The new stillhouse is adjacent to the existing stillhouse. We put a lot of work into matching our existing still to ensure the whiskey we produce remains consistent. We will be in full production with both stills in the coming days.”

Bourbon fans will be able to see the new stillhouse when they take Buffalo Trace’s new Hard Hat Tour. Due to BTD’s on-going construction of the stillhouse and other key elements, the Hard Hat Tour was shuttered in 2019. Now, guests will not only get to see the new stillhouse, but also some of BTD’s other additions as part of its 1.2 billion expansion.

The new Hard Hat Tour lasts approximately 90 minutes and includes a tasting after the tour. There is no charge for the tour or tasting.

Billion-Dollar Bourbon for Buffalo Trace Distillery

The $1.2 billion expansion encompasses all operations at Buffalo Trace Distillery. Expansion started with a new distribution center and bottling operation in 2015 and 2019, respectively. More recently, the Distillery added 14 new barrel warehouses, 12 additional fermenters, additional cookers, a new cooling system and tripled the size of its visitor center. In 2022, Buffalo Trace’s additional dry house, hammer mill, additional stillhouse, and wastewater treatment plant were constructed.

(photo by Outsider)

In addition, BTD’s Trace Tour includes more insight into the bourbon process and production through a mix of technology and new tour stops in the barrel filling and dumping areas.

The Trace Tour and Hard Hat Tour join Buffalo Trace’s Old Taylor Tour. All tours and tastings are free. The BTD Visitor Center now encompasses 33,000-square-feet total. In addition, Buffalo Trace welcomed 470,507 guests in 2022 to its Distillery.