Celebrate ‘Old Fashioned Week’ With Outsider’s 2 Takes on the Classic Cocktail

Elijah Craig is sponsoring Old Fashioned Week this week (Oct. 14-23). And since Elijah Craig is one of Outsider’s favorite bourbons, we’re partaking in the flavorful festivities.

Proceeds from Elijag Craig’s Old Fashioned week benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation, a crisis relief organization that provides a safety net for food and beverage industry workers nationwide. Tag @ElijahCraig and #OldFashionedWeek in a cocktail photo or video on Instagram, and Elijah Craig will donate $5 to the Southern Smoke Foundation.

Of course, the Old Fashioned is a classic whiskey cocktail that’s been around—in some form or fashion—since the 1800s. One of the reasons the Old Fashioned has remained a go-to drink among cocktail enthusiasts (besides being delicious) is that it can be tweaked to meet your personal tasting profile, while staying “true” to form. Bourbon or Rye? Sugar cube or simple syrup? Orange peel or cherry (or both)?

Let’s get mixing with two of Outsider’s favorite versions of the Old Fashioned—one with bourbon and one with rye.

Enjoy your Elijah Craig Old Fashioned with an Outsider Cigar.

Classic Old Fashioned With Bourbon

Ingredients

2 oz. bourbon (we like Elijah Craig, Buffalo Trace, or

2-3 dashes Angostura Bitters

1 tsp. water

1 sugar cube

1 large ice cube

1 orange peel

Place 1 sugar cube in an empty rocks glass. Add 2-3 dashes of bitters. Add 1 tsp. water. Muddle with a wooden tool—the end of a spatula works great. Add a large ice cube to the rocks glass. Pour 2 oz. bourbon (3 oz. if you want it stronger) over the ice cube. Stir for 20 seconds. Express orange peel oils into the drink. Twist peel and add to the glass. Enjoy.

Classic Old Fashioned With Rye

Ingredients & Directions

2 oz. rye

2 dashes Angostura Orange Bitters

2 dashes Angostura Aromatic Bitters

1 tsp. simple syrup

1 maraschino cherry

1 orange peel

1 large ice cube

Pour 2 oz. rye (3 oz. if you want it stronger) into an empty rocks glass. Add 2 dashes Angostura Orange Bitters. Add 2 dashes Angostura Aromatic Bitters. Next, add 1 tsp. simple syrup. Add 1 maraschino cherry and stir. Gently add 1 large square ice cube and stir. Express orange peel oils into the drink. Rub orange peel around the rim of the glass and add twisted peel to the glass. Cheers.