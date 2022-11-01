George Dickel & Leopold Bros Announce the Return of ‘Collaboration Blend’ Rye Whiskey

No one love George Dickel Tennessee Whisky like I love George Dickel. In fact, there’s a new bottle of 15-Year sitting on my desk, staring me in the face as I type this. But I digress to the news of the day. For the second year in a row, George Dickel is teaming with Leopold Bros to release the George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend Rye. And if the rye blend tastes anything like last year’s release, that’s cause for celebration.

This award-winning whiskey blends Leopold Bros’ Three Chamber Rye out of Denver with George Dickel’s column still rye produced at Cascade Hollow Distilling Company in Tullahoma, Tenn. The rye blend debuted in 2021. It marked the first time whiskey fans were able to enjoy a rye whiskey distilled at Cascade Hollow. In the past, Dickel mainly sourced its rye from MGP.

Leopold Bros’ Three Chamber Rye is pretty amazing juice on its own, but I can’t bring myself to spend $250 on a bottle. So, the good news is that the Collaboration Blend once again retails for about $100. I think last year’s offering was priced at $103, while this year’s bottle has a price tag of $109.

Collaboration Blend: Specs

“The George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend was founded on our friendship and mutual admiration for each other as distillers,” said Nicole Austin, GM and distiller at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. “This is such a meaningful product to us both, and we have been overwhelmed by the initial reception. Working with Todd and his team to create this blend is a once-in-a-career moment for me. I’m particularly excited we’re able to give whisky drinkers another chance to taste a piece of history. While establishing a long-term partnership between George Dickel and Leopold Bros.”

“From sharing a sample of our trademark Three Chamber Rye with Nicole Austin in 2021 to the creation of our rare rye release, this continued partnership with George Dickel has been nothing short of amazing,” said Todd Leopold, founder at Leopold Bros. “With the return of our take on the historic American style, we look to inspire the resurgence of rare rye whisky and the recreation of classic cocktails.”