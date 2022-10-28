redwood-empire-whiskey-releases-cast-strength-collection

Redwood Empire Whiskey popped up on our radar a couple of years ago. And we’re glad they did for three reasons. First, and most importantly, the distillery, which has only been distilling in California since 2015, makes damn good juice. Second, they plant a tree for every bottle sold (500,000 to date). Finally, their bottles look amazing on your home bar, featuring sketches ranging from Jon Muir to a grizzly bear. Grizzly Beast Straight Bourbon Whiskey Bonded (66% corn, 23% rye, 4% barley, 7% wheat) is among our favorite expressions from Redwood.

And here’s more good news for Empire fans (that’s us). The distillery is expanding its portfolio with three limited-edition Cast Strength expressions of their Pipe Dream Bourbon Whiskey, Emerald Giant Rye Whiskey, and Lost Monarch Blend. The Cask Strength offerings are bottled straight from the barrel, uncut, and unfiltered with proofs ranging from 116.4 to 117.2.

“We are extremely proud of the craft and complexity that our Cask Strength showcases,” says master distiller Jeff Duckhorn. “Experiencing Redwood Empire straight from the barrel is the preferred way I enjoy our whiskeys.”

The suggested retail price for each new Cast Strength expression is $70. Of course, you can check out the specs below from Redwood regarding each new whiskey.

Cast Strength Pipe Dream Bourbon Whiskey

With a mash bill of 74% corn, 20% raw rye, 4.5% malt barley, and 1.5% wheat, this bourbon is aged for a minimum of four years with components up to 12 years old. Aged exclusively in 53-gallon barrels with Level 3 Char, this bourbon clocks in at 116.8 proof. Overall aromas include fresh roasted coffee beans, vanilla, corn husk, and walnut. The palate opens into cedar, peach nectar, and mocha with salty character accents of cherrywood and leather. Subtle hints of honey pears and sweet tobacco flavor linger. In addition, Cask Strength Pipe Dream gets its name from the 14th tallest tree in the world.

Cast Strength Lost Monarch Blend

With a rye mash bill of 94% rye, 5% malted barley, and 1% wheat and a bourbon mash bill of 74% corn, 20% raw rye, 4.5% malted barley, and 1.5% wheat, this is a 55% rye and 45% straight bourbon blend, aged for a minimum of three years with components up to 14-years-old. Components age separately in 53-gallon barrels with Level 3 Char, this “Ryebon” hits 117.2 proof. There are aromas of nutmeg, sun-kissed baked pears and holiday spices complimented with notes of spearmint, black pepper, and apricot on the palate. Finally, Cask Strength Lost Monarch gets its name from the world’s largest coastal redwood.

Cast Strength Emerald Giant Rye

With a mash bill of 94% rye, 5% malted barley, and 1% wheat, Giant Rye is a rye whiskey blend of four-to six-year-old components. This rye is aged for a minimum of four years with components up to six years old. Aged exclusively in 53-gallon barrels with Level 3 Char, this Rye is 116.4 proof. This release features a 3-grain mash bill that has aromas of orange peel, maple, and soft cinnamon. Cracked pepper, pecan, and espresso are featured on the palate. In addition, Cask Strength Emerald Giant gets its name from the fastest-growing redwood in the world.