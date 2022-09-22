Sazerac’s Master Blender to Release $3,999 Bottles of ‘Last Drop No. 28’ KY Whiskey

Sazerac master blender Drew Mayville—a founding member of The Last Drop Assembly—has curated a new blend of Kentucky straight bourbon and rye whiskeys that will be released as The Last Drop No. 28.

1,458 bottles will be released worldwide in October 2022 at a suggested retail price of $3,999. As its No. 28 name suggests, this will be the 28th limited bottling from Last Drop Distillers across Scotch Whisky, cognac, bourbon, rum and Japanese Whisky, comprising fewer than 12,000 bottles. The Last Drop Assembly is a panel of six experts from across the spirits industry, each a leader in their own category, including Foursquare Rum master distiller/blender Richard Seale, JJ Corry Irish Whiskey owner/blender Louise McGuane, and more.

Mayville has been Sazerac’s master blender at its Buffalo Trace Distillery since 2004.

To bring his vision for The Last Drop No. 28 to life, Mayville blended vintage whiskeys that he had been saving since he joined the Buffalo Trace team. He tasted more than 40 different vintage bourbon and rye whiskeys. And he created multiple combinations of these spirits before arriving at No. 28.

The Last Drop No. 28

Bottled at 121.4 proof, Mayville left this high-proof blend uncut and unfiltered to maximize its flavor and complexity. The result is a celebration of the art of blending, allowing the individual components to shine.

“As a master blender, I wholeheartedly believe that one can take individual components that are already exceptional to create an extraordinarily beautiful end product,” says Drew Mayville. “As with music, a clarinet can be beautiful in its own right. However, when you combine it with other instruments in an orchestra you create a symphony. A masterpiece. This blend fully epitomizes this notion. And it’s been a dream come true to create this truly one-of-a-kind spirit for my friends at The Last Drop.”

Each bottle of The Last Drop No. 28 is individually numbered and bears Drew’s physical signature.

Drew’s Tasting Notes

Color: A rich, golden amber hue speaks of the wood, the age and the maturation these whiskeys have been through. The high proof can be seen in the long legs which linger on the glass.

Nose: This reminds me of walking into one of Buffalo Trace’s most famous warehouses, built all those years ago: the atmosphere, the history and the provenance. It packs an evocative punch. Deep, dark fruit, figs, and dates on the nose, some raisins, and an aromatic spiciness, with citrus zest. There is some spiciness from the straight rye. And a creamy, vanilla from the bourbons, yielding a complex and layered flavor.

Palate: To begin with, there are dark fruits, candy and orange peel upfront. From there, we begin a journey through a veritable spice merchant’s storeroom. And into a saddle room full of worn leather and wax. The ages of the whiskeys in this blend and the magnificent impact of the American oak are here in perfect balance with the individual elements of the blend. A crescendo of rich and raw spiciness transitions across your palate: that balance is pure magic.

Conclusions: The spiciness is challenging the dark fruit, the chocolate notes, and the sweet vanilla. This is the balance and sophistication that arises only rarely when the tangy spice of the rye and the creamy chocolate of the bourbon whiskeys—combined with the sublime influence of the oak—all collide in perfect harmony.