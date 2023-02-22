Best Beer Margarita Recipe With Gratis American Ale

The Beer Margarita—aka Beerita, aka Beergarita—is pretty much what it sounds like. The combination of a beer and a margarita. Other aliases include the Margarita Beer Shandy, Mexican Bulldog, and Mexican Car Crash. Regardless of what you call it, the drink is a refreshing way to kick-start your day (when you don’t have to work, of course). Let’s get mixing.

Today, we’re using Outsider’s Gratis American Ale, but feel free to add your favorite brew to the mix. A lager is also an excellent choice. In fact, Outsider is releasing its Gratis American Lager in March, so stay tuned.

Ingredients (by the Glass)

2 oz. Blanco tequila

1 oz. orange liqueur

1 oz. fresh-squeezed lime juice (1 lime)

3 oz. Gratis American Ale

salt

ice

pint glass

(photo by Outsider)

Beer Margarita Directions

Rub the rim on your pint glass with a cut lime. Roll the rim of the glass in salt. Fill the glass halfway with ice. Add 2 oz. of an Outsider-Approved Blanco Tequila (we’re using G4), followed by 1 oz. of orange liqueur (we’re using Cointreau) and 1 oz. of fresh-squeezed lime juice. Top with 3 oz. of Gratis Beer. Garnish with a lime wedge.

If you prefer your Beer Margarita frozen, simply add the contents of your glass to a blender.

(photo by Outsider)

Ingredients by the Pitcher (serves 8)

16 oz. Blanco tequila

8 oz. orange liqueur

8 oz. fresh-squeezed lime juice (8 limes)

24 oz. Gratis American Ale

60 oz. pitcher

If you’re making a party-sized batch of Beer Margaritas, we’ll do the math for ya. Get yourself a pitcher—minimum size 60 oz. (which is the standard beer pitcher). Add 16 oz. of blanco tequila, followed by 8 oz. of orange liqueur and 8 oz. of fresh-squeezed lime juice. Add two cans of beer (24 oz.) and stir with a bar spoon.

Rub the rim on your serving glasses with a cut lime. Roll the rim of the glasses in salt. Fill the glass halfway with ice. Pour the Beer Margarita over the ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.