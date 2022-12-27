Bloody Maria Recipe That Bests the Bloody Mary: Outsider Tequila Cocktails

We’re not here to bash the traditional Bloody Mary, a vodka/tomato juice cocktail that has become the de facto beverage of brunch. However, by making a few flavorful tweaks—including subbing tequila for vodka—the Bloody Maria bests the Bloody Mary in our brunch-loving opinion. If you’re looking to “hide” alcohol in your cocktail, stick to vodka’s neutral / flavorless profile, but the addition of an additive-free tequila can add depth, flavor, and character to your cocktail.

Let’s mix up a spicy Bloody Maria with G4 Blanco Tequila—and garnish it like a pro.

Bloody Maria Ingredients

2 oz. G4 Blanco Tequila

4 oz. tomato juice

1/2 oz. fresh-squeezed lime juice

1/2 oz. fresh-squeezed lemon juice

1 tsp. horseradish

2-3 dashes hot sauce

2-3 dashes Worcestershire sauce

rim salt: 1/2 tsp. salt + 1/2 tsp. Tajin Clasico Seasoning

garnish: lemon wedge, lime wedge, celery, bacon, cheese cubes, green olives, serrano pepper

We’re using a blanco tequila—the spirit’s purest expression, which is most often bottled immediately after distillation. Of course, a light reposado tequila (aged less than one year) is also a delicious option. There are a number of fantastic Outsider-approved blancos on the market, including G4, Fortaleza, Siete Leguas, Los Dos, and more.

The additions of horseradish and hot sauce will give this Bloody Maria a spicy kick, but feel free to hold the heat. And when it comes to garnish, let your creativity run wild. We’re using an arsenal of accoutrements, including fried bacon, olives, cheese cubes, peppers, celery, and more. But you could also use shrimp, pickles, cocktail onions, or whatever you like.

Directions

Juice half a lemon (image 1). Juice half a lime (2). Rub the rim of a footed goblet (or highball glass) with juiced lime (3) and juiced lemon (4).

Coat the rim of the glass in salt/Tajin mixture (image 5). In a cocktail shaker with ice, add 2 oz. G4 Blanco Tequila (6). Add 4 oz. tomato juice (7). Add lemon and lime juice (8).

Next, add 2-3 dashes Worcestershire sauce (image 9). Add 2-3 dashes hot sauce (10). Add horseradish (11). Cap cocktail shaker, shake, and strain into glass over ice (12).

Garnish your Bloody Maria like a pro. Enjoy your Bloody Maria masterpiece.