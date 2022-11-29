Fresh-Squeezed Skinny Margarita Recipe: Outsider Tequila Cocktails

The Skinny Margarita. Delicious cocktail. Weak name. However, it may just be the tastiest way to mix a margarita. The Skinny Margarita is an invigorating citrus bomb that’s equally enjoyable at the bar (if you’re not too embarrassed to order it) or in the comfort of your home (it’s easy to make).

So where does the “skinny” come from? Instead of using an orange liqueur like Tripe Sec or Cointreau a la the Classic Margarita or Spicy Margarita, the Skinny Margarita subs fresh-squeezed orange juice in its stead. The substitution saves ya about 90 calories and around 5-8 grams of sugar. Hence, “skinny.”

The key to a great-tasting Skinny Margarita is to start with a great-tasting tequila, preferably a blanco, the purest of tequila’s five expressions. And if you need help navigating the world of blancos, we have you covered with our list of Outsider-approved blancos, including Siete Leguas Blanco, G4 Blanco, and Los Dos Blanco, which we are using today.

Let’s get mixing. Because you’re not getting any skinnier just sitting there.

Ingredients: Skinny Margarita

2 oz. Los Dos Blanco Tequila

1 oz. fresh-squeezed lime juice

1 oz. fresh-squeezed orange juice

salt

ice for mixing

margarita glass

cocktail shaker

Directions

Cut the lime and orange in half, and rub along the rim of a margarita glass (image 1). Roll the rim of the glass in salt (2). Juice the lime (3). Juice half the orange (4).

Pour 2 oz. of Los Dos Blanco Tequila into the cocktail shaker (image 5). Pour 2 oz. of lime juice and orange juice into the cocktail shaker (6). Add a handful of ice to the cocktail shaker, top, and shake for 20 seconds (7). Strain the shaker into the margarita glass (8).

Garnish with a lime wheel and orange wheel. Enjoy your Skinny Margarita masterpiece.