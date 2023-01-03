Try Our Paloma Recipe With Mijenta Tequila, Instead of Pouring Another Margarita

Before you order your next Margarita, pause, pucker your lips, and pronounce Paloma. While the margarita is the conventional cocktail of choice for the tequila-consuming crowd in the U.S., the paloma is a potation of perennial popularity in Mexico.

The refreshing cocktail features tequila, grapefruit soda, fresh citrus juice, and more. Let’s mix a paloma with a few of our tangy twists. Of course, if you need a trifecta of margarita recipes, we’ve got ya covered with the Classic, Spicy, and Skinny.

Paloma Ingredients

2 oz. Mijenta Blanco Tequila

2 oz. grapefruit sparkling water (Topo Chico)

2 oz. fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice

1/2 oz. fresh-squeezed lime juice

2 sprigs rosemary

1 grapefruit wedge

1 lime wheel

rim: 1 tsp. salt & 1 tsp. sugar

Today, we’re using Mijenta Tequila Blanco for our Paloma, an additive-free blanco tequila. Of course, blanco is tequila’s purest expression, but a lightly aged reposado would also work well.

In addition, we’re using Topo Chico Mineral Water (Twist of Graprefruit) as our mixing soda. If you prefer your cocktail on the sweeter side, add 1 tsp. of simple syrup or feel free to use Jarritos soda, Squirt, or Fresca. However, Topo Chico brings the bubbles for an effervescent sip every time.

Directions

Juice half the grapefruit (image 1) and half the lime (2). Rub the rim of a highball glass with a cut grapefruit and cut lime (3). Pour the salt and sugar onto a small plate and roll the rim of the highball glass in the mixture (4)

Pour 2 oz. of Mijenta Blanco Tequila into a cocktail shaker with ice (image 5). Add the grapefruit juice and lime juice (6). Then, add 1 sprig of rosemary (7). Top the cocktail shaker and shake for 20 seconds (8).

Strain into a highball glass over ice (image 9). Top with Topo Chico grapefruit sparkling water (10). Finally, garnish with grapefruit wedge, lime wedge, and sprig of rosemary (11). Enjoy your paloma masterpiece (12).