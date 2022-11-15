Turn Up the Heat With This Spicy Margarita Recipe: Outsider Tequila Cocktails

Some days you’ve got to turn up the heat. And that day is today. With the addition of a fresh jalapeño pepper, the classic margarita transforms from a tangy treat into a spicy spectacle.

The key to a great-tasting spicy margarita is to start with a great-tasting tequila, preferably a blanco, the purest of tequila’s five expressions. And if you need help navigating the world of blancos, we have you covered with our list of Outsider-approved blancos, including Fortaleza Blanco, Siete Leguas Blanco, and G4 Blanco, which we are using today. In addition, we’re using Paula’s Texas Orange, one of our favorite fruit-flavored liqueurs.

Let’s get mixing. Because the spicy margarita is worth the squeeze.

Ingredients: Spicy Margarita

2 oz. G4 Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Paula’s Orange Liqueur

1 oz. fresh-squeezed lime juice (1 lime)

1 fresh jalapeño

salt

ice for mixing

rocks glass with 1 large ice cube

cocktail shaker & muddler

Directions

Cut the lime in half and rub along the rim of a rocks glass (image 1). Roll the rim of the rocks glass in salt (2). Drop a large ice cube into the rocks glass (3). Juice the lime (4).

Cut the top off the jalapeño (image 5). Remove the white pith and some of the seeds (6). Slice the jalapeño and add 3-4 slices into the cocktail shaker (7). Muddle the jalapeño slices (8).

Pour 2 oz. of G4 Blanco Tequila into the cocktail shaker (image 9). Add 1 oz. Paula’s Orange Liqueur (10). Pour 1 oz. fresh-squeezed lime juice (11). Add a handful of ice to the cocktail shaker, top, and shake for 20 seconds (12).

Add a couple of jalapeño slices into the rocks glass (image 13). Strain the shaker into the rocks glass (14). Garnish with a lime wheel and jalapeño slice (15). Enjoy your spicy margarita masterpiece (16).