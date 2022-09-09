G4 Tequila Collection: Blanco, Reposado, Anejo and Extra Anejo

The name G4 stands for Four Generations of tequila mastery. Third-generation master tequilero Felipe Camarena and his sons’ honor traditions started in 1937 while innovating and crafting near-perfect, sustainable tequila that is natural and additive-free.

Famed family-owned distiller El Pandillo (NOM #1579) in Jesus Maria, Jalisco produces expressions with uncompromising standards of craftsmanship. G4 uses agave from the highlands cooked 22+ hours in stone clay ovens modified with an extra steamer to allow for less waste and an even more taste. It is extracted with a 19,000 pound, handmade tahona powered by a one-horsepower engine nicknamed “Felipestein,” twice distilled in copper pots, and rested in stainless tanks for oxygenation leading to a smooth product.

We’ve all heard the English idiom “don’t judge a book by its cover.” Nothing could be more accurate when describing G4’s family of tequilas:

I’m not in the business of making fancy bottles. I’m in the business of making great tequila. master tequilero Felipe Camarena

Outsider 8 Reasons Why We Buy G4 Tequila:

No additives, giving it an agave-forward, complex, yet smooth taste Crafted the old-school way, the way Tequila was intended to be Family-owned, four generations of craftsmanship. Not a contracted brand The family places importance on sustainability and craftsmanship All expressions can be sipped In the luxury category at a more than fair price No BS or marketing hype and not overly commercialized. Just great tequila The bottle is ugly AF

Featured Expressions:

G4 Blanco

MSRP: $45.00

Outsider Rating: 92

Tasting Notes: Incredibly smooth with a great balance of agave-forward tastes and soft earth, minerals, and citrus notes. A hint of pepper.

Recommendation: G4’s Blanco is one of our favorites and arguably our no. 1 recommendation. This traditional Blanco is a high-quality tequila of great value and is more available than many of the comps. It is great for a summer sip or a great-tasting fresh cocktail. We highly recommend it be a staple in your stock. When you see it on the shelves, pick up a bottle and immediately call a friend.

G4 Extra Anejo

MSRP: $130.00

Outsider Rating: 94

Tasting Notes: Incredibly smooth with a great balance of agave-forward tastes and soft oakiness with vanilla and citrus notes. A small hint of smoke.

Recommendation: G4’s Extra Anejo is one of our favorite sipping tequilas at a reasonable price for an EA. It uses older barrels for aging (at least four years), allowing for agave forward taste without the oak taking over. This EA is a great sipper during a hot day at the pool or sitting by the fire at night. Probably not your whiskey or bourbon drinker’s tequila, but outstanding balance and not too sweet. An excellent choice for women looking to try an additive-free luxury Extra Anejo sipper.

Other G4 Tequila Expressions:

G4 Reposado

MSRP: $55.00

Outsider Recommendation: Solid Reposado. Have it on hand.

Aged in French Oak Barrels, Whiskey Barrels and is an extension of the Blanco.

G4 Anejo

MSRP: $95.00

Outsider Recommendation: Buy the Extra Anejo

Cleaner Anejo that doesn’t overpower. Would lean to the Extra Anejo.

G4 Blanco High Proof 108

MSRP: $65.00

Outsider Recommendation: Must Have

Clean high proof Blanco that is magic for cocktails or great for a sip alone. One of our favorite high-proof Blancos on the market. A great value. Grab this one without hesitation when you see it available.