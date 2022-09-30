Celebrity Tequila Brands: Full Guide Including Villa One, 818, Cincoro, Lobos 1707 & More

The business of tequila is booming. And it seems like every celebrity and their bestie have launched a niche brand touting the time-honored tradition of tequila making. If you want to try them all, well, you’ve got a lot of sipping, shooting, and swilling to do. And we’re here for it.

From Diddy and JT to MJ and King James, the tequila bandwagon gets more crowded each day. Here’s our ever-growing list of more than 20 celebrity-endorsed tequilas. And if you want to take a detour to our list of Outsider-Approved Blancos—one of the five expressions of tequila—we’re here for that, too. Cheers.

Casamigos

Celeb: George Clooney

George Clooney co-founded Casamigos in 2013, before selling the brand to beverage behemoth Diageo for $1 billion in 2017.

Gran Coramino

Celeb: Kevin Hart

One of tequila’s newest players, actor/comedian Kevin Hart launched Gran Coramino with 11th generation producer Juan Domingo Beckmann in May 2022.

Teremana

Celeb: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

If you smell what “The Rock” is cooking, it’s Blue Weber agave. Co-founder Dwayne Johnson launched the brand in March 2020.

DeLeon

Celeb: Sean “Diddy” Combs

Sean “Diddy” Combs expanded his beverage portfolio (Cîrock Vodka, Combs Wine & Spirits) by putting his money into DeLeon in 2014 with spirit giant Diageo.

Código 1530

Celeb: George Strait

The cowboy singer rode away (from touring) in 2014, but that gave King George time to get into the tequila biz with Codigo 1530 in 2016.

Casa Del Sol

Celeb: Eva Longoria

Female-fronted Casa Del Sol was co-founded by actress Eva Longoria, Mariana Padilla, and Alejandra Pelayo in 2021.

Cincoro

Celeb: Michael Jordan

The ballin’ brand was launched in 2019 by NBA legend Michael Jordan (now owner of the Charlotte Hornets) and owners Jeanie Buss of the Lakers, Wes Edens of the Bucks, and Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck of the Celtics.

Lobos 1707

Celeb: LeBron James

With founder Diego Osorio, future NBA hall of famer LeBron James was an early backer of Lobos 1707, which was introduced in November 2020.

Flecha Azul

Celeb: Mark Wahlberg

Co-founded by Aron Marquez and PGA golfer Abraham Ancer in 2020, Flecha Azul got a marketing boost when actor Mark Wahlberg revealed his ownership stake in January 2022.

JAJA

Celeb: The Chainsmokers

JAJA was co-founded by Eliot Tebele of Jerry Media in 2018, while Grammy-winning duo Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers became co-owners in 2019.

Sauza 901

Celeb: Justin Timberlake

After singer/actor Justin Timberlake launched his own 901 tequila brand in 2009, he partnered with Beam Inc.’s Sauza Tequila to release Sauza 901 in 2014.

Villa One

Celeb: Nick Jonas

Brought to market by Stoli, singer Nick Jonas joined forces with fashion designer John Varvatos to launch Villa One in fall 2019.

818

Celeb: Kendall Jenner

Model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner launched her 818 brand in May 2021, which quickly became the best-selling new tequila of the year.

Calirosa

Celeb: Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo

Husband-and-wife singer Adam Levine and model Behati Prinsloo got in the tequila biz in late 2021 with the release of Calirosa.

Próspero

Celeb: Rita Ora

Pop star Rita Ora joined forces with spirits marketing firm Conecuh Brands to release Próspero in 2019.

Margaritaville

Celeb: Jimmy Buffett

Son of a son of a sailor Jimmy Buffett lent the name of his multi-million dollar brand to Margaritaville Tequila in 2000.

Santo Fino

Celebs: Sammy Hagar & Guy Fieri

Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar got into the tequila biz with his Cabo Wabo brand in 1999, but sold his shares by 2010. In 2019, Sammy partnered with chef Guy Fieri to introduce Santo Fino.

Dos Primos

Celeb: Thomas Rhett

Country crooner Thomas Rhett partnered with his cousin Jeff Worn in 2019 to create Dos Primos Tequila, which is Spanish for “Two Cousins.”

E. Cuarenta

Rap master E-40 of The Click fame dropped his E. Cuarenta Tequila in 2018 after releasing his own brand of wines and malt liquor.

Juan Lobo

Celeb: Jon Wolfe

Texas country music artist Jon Wolfe lent his “Wolf” nickname to bottles of Juan Lobo Tequila in 2019.

Ambhar

Celeb: Chris North

Actor Chris North, of Sex and the City fame, purchased the majority stake in Ambar Tequila in 2018.

Insólito

Celebs: Midland

Country trio Midland—Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy, and Jess Carson—lived up to the title of their Top 5 hit “Drinkin’ Problem” by backing Insólito Tequila in 2020.