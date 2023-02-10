Tequila and Mezcal Sales Reach Record $6 Billion in U.S. in 2022

There’s something in the water—and it’s agave. Tequila and Mezcal sales reached a record $6 billion in the U.S. in 2022, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States’ (DISCUS) annual economic briefing. The $6 billion represents an increase of 17.2% ($886 million) over 2021’s total of $5.16 billion.

In fact, only Vodka sales (7.2 billion) outpaced the Tequila/Mezcal category in 2022, while American Whiskey ($5.1 billion) followed in third. But, once again, Tequila/Mezcal is seeing some serious annual growth.

Top 5 Spirits by Revenue

Vodka: $7.2 billion (-0.3%) Tequila/Mezcal: $6.0 billion (+17.2%) American Whiskey: $5.1 billion (+10.5%) Brandy/Cognac: $3.1 billion (-12.3%) Cordials: $2.9 billion (+2.6%)

Premium Purchases

While the overall premium-purchasing trend slowed in 2022, it still remained strong due to the growth in the Tequila/Mezcal and American Whiskey categories. Research shows that consumers are still willing to spend extra money on high-end tequilas and whiskeys in a post-pandemic market.

photo by Outsider

“More than 60 percent of the spirits sector’s total revenue was from sales of high-end and super-premium spirits. Mainly led by Tequila and American Whiskey,” said Christine LoCascio, DISCUS chief of public policy/strategy. “While many consumers are feeling the pinch from inflation and reduced disposable income, they are still willing to purchase that special bottle of spirits choosing to sip a little luxury and drink better, not more.”

Top 5 Fastest Growing Spirits by Revenue %

Premixed Cocktails: $2.2 billion (+35.8% or $588 million)

Tequila/Mezcal: $6 billion (+17.2% or $886 million)

American Whiskey: $5.1 billion (+10.5% or $483 million)

Irish Whiskey: $1.4 billion (+6.9% or $91 million)

Blended Whiskey: $940 million (+6.8% or $60 million)

Good News for Distillery Tourism

In addition, DISCUS commissioned Tourism Economics to research the economic impact of spirits tourism on the state level. Analyzing pre-pandemic data from 2019 in three states (New York, California, and Texas), Tourism Economics measured the direct and indirect impacts arising from distillery visitors’ spending, both on-site at distilleries and at off-site establishments surrounding distilleries. The research found the total economic impact of distillery tourism generated $715.2 million in Texas, $546.4 million in New York, and $417.8 million in California.

“Our research found that distilleries have become a huge draw for non-local visitors,” said Michael Mariano of Tourism Economics. “While we only analyzed data in three states, this phenomenal growth in distilleries is happening across the country attracting tourists, supporting surrounding businesses and bolstering state and local economies.”