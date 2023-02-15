Test Your Tequila Knowledge: Are you a Newbie or a Nerd?

With the many rules surrounding tequila, here’s your chance to put your tequila knowledge to the test. Let’s be clear, we appreciate all Sippers, whether you are just trying out tequila or are a true expert in the spirit. Let’s see what you know about your favorite drink:

How many classes of tequila are there?

A. 1

Not quite! Try again.

B. 2

Nope – not this answer.

C. 5

Correct! There are five classes: Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, Extra Anejo, and Joven. Mark this as a point for yourself

D. 7

Incorrect.

How long can a blanco be aged?

A. Completely Unaged

Not quite! Try again.

B. Up to 30 days

Nope - not this answer.

C. Up to 2 months

Correct! Blancos can be aged between 0 and 2 months.

D. Up to 4 months

Incorrect.

True or False: Cristalino is a class of tequila.

True

This is False - Cristalino is not considered one of the five classes of tequila.

False

Correct! Though, wildly misunderstood and assumed to be a class, Cristalino Tequilas are not their own class of tequila.

How many categories of tequila are there?

A. 1

Not quite! Try again.

B. 2

Correct! Mark this as a point for yourself.

C. 5

Not quite - there are five classes, but not five categories.

D. 7

Incorrect.

Denomination of Origin: Where can agave be grown and tequila be distilled?

A. Anywhere in the world.

Not quite! Try again.

B. Anywhere in Mexico.

Nope - not this answer.

C. Within 5 states/municipalities of Mexico.

Correct! It must come from Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacan, Nayarit, or Tamaulipas, to be considered tequila.

D. Only in Jalisco

Incorrect.

What is a tahona used for?

A. Fermentation

Not quite! Try again.

B. Distillation

Nope - not this answer.

C. Harvesting Agave

Correct!

D. Crushing

Incorrect.

What is a jima used for?

A. Fermentation

Not quite! Try again.

B. Distillation

Nope - not this answer.

C. Harvesting Agave

Yes! Mark this as a point for yourself.

D. Crushing

Correct! Sometimes pulled by a mule, donkey or horse, a tahona is a large wheel that crushes the harvested ageve.

What kind of barrels are the most common to age tequila in?

A. Unused American White Oak Barrels

Not quite! Try again.

B. Ex-Bourbon Barrels

Yes! Ex-bourbon barrels (including Jack, Jim, Buffalo Trace, and more) are the most commonly used barrels for aging.

C. Rum barrels

No, not this answer.

D. Ex-wine, sherry, or port barrels

Incorrect. While some are aged in these barrels, it is not the most common.

What type of agave must be used to make tequila?

A. Tequilana Blue Weber

Correct!

B. Karwinskii

Not this answer.

C. Angustifolia

No, not this answer.

D. Any type of agave will work.

Incorrect.

Which region has the largest importation of tequila?

A. United States

Correct! Tequila and Mezcal sales rose to $6 Billion in the US alone in 2022.

B. Canada

Not this answer.

C. Spain

No, not this answer.

D. Japan

Incorrect.

The NOM is a 4-digit code...

A. unique to each tequila brand.

Not quite!

B. that tells you where a tequila is distilled.

Not this answer.

C. that tells you where a tequila is bottled

Correct! Add a point to your score.

D. All of the above.

Incorrect.

Total up your correct answers. Now, let's see how you did...

0-2 correct: You are new to the tequila scene! You have had a tequila or two but you’re just getting to know the science behind this incredible spirit. Join a few community threads like on Sip Outsider), read articles, and follow some of our writers to learn more. Keep sipping!

3-5 correct: You are a tequila amateur! You are just getting started with tequila, but know a few fun facts to share with friends. With a bit more research, you will become a certified snob in no time.

6-8 correct: You are a tequila fan! You have probably joined or followed a few tequila threads or read up on the process online. This hobby is likely slowly starting to take over all your shelf space. Your next step (if you haven’t already) is to start a notebook rating your favorites and their flavors and aromas.

9-11 correct: You are a tequila nerd! You have spent a good amount of time reading about tequila production and may have even gone to a distillery in Mexico. You have likely run out of shelf space for your tequila collection a few times. This is more than a hobby though, tequila is a passion. You might even be educating others. Keep sipping and sharing your passion!