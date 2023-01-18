Thomas Rhett’s Dos Primos Tequila Introduces New Expression: Tequila Añejo

Thomas Rhett’s Dos Primos Tequila has added a third expression to its libation lineup with the introduction of Dos Primos Tequila Añejo, which will officially hit shelves in March. Dos Primos Añejo is made from 100 percent blue agave sourced from estates in Los Altos and the valley area of Jalisco, Mexico. The new expression has been aged for 13-plus months in used bourbon barrels.

“Bringing Dos Primos to life initially with our Blanco tequila, then with Reposado and now Añejo, has been an incredible journey,” said Thomas Rhett. “Our Añejo is a super-smooth and flavorful tequila that can be enjoyed year-round. And we can’t wait for everyone to enjoy it with their friends and family.”

Get Me Some of That

Thomas Rhett, who has scored 18 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, including “Get Me Some of That” and “Die a Happy Man,” partnered with his cousin Jeff Worn in 2019 to create Dos Primos, which is Spanish for “Two Cousins.” Likewise, Dos Primos Añejo follows the release of the brand’s Blanco (2021) and Resposado (2022).

Dos Primos is distilled at Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, located just outside the city of Arandas, Mexico. Of course, Rodolfo Gonzalez, a third-generation master distiller, worked with the two cousins to create the expressions.

“Great care and attention have gone into crafting Dos Primos Tequila,” said Gonzalez. “With each variant bringing its own unique flavor and richness to the palate. Dos Primos Añejo continues that tradition. The Añejo expression is nothing short of superb. It’s sure to be enjoyed by those who appreciate fine-aged tequila.”

Previously, Dos Primos released a Blanco and Reposado (photo by David Cole).

Dos Primos: A Cut Above the Rest

From George Strait and Michael Jordan to Justin Timberlake and Eva Longoria, the agave-infused waters of celebrity-endorsed tequilas can be difficult to navigate, to say the least. Of course, the list of tequilas championed by big names from the worlds of sports, music, and entertainment is ever-growing. Currently, there are more than 20 celebrity tequilas on the market.

However, not all celebrity-endorsed tequilas are created equally, according to Outsider’s founder (and tequila aficionado) Shannon Terry.

“Of the more than 20 ‘celebrity tequilas,’ Dos Primos is one of the best, if not the best,” said Terry. “Thomas Rhett’s Dos Primos Blanco is an additive-free tequila cooked in an autoclave, extracted from a roller mill, and uses deep well water. It’s earthy and herbal with some agave and citrus notes. Although tabbed as a sipping tequila, it is a solid choice for cocktails and would make a helluva margarita. Outsider SIP Rating: 80.“