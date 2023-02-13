Valentine’s Gifts for Every Sipper in Your Life: Whiskey Glasses, Cocktail Mixes and Other Barware

Valentine’s Day may be a Hallmark holiday, but it’s a good excuse to give a gift that will lead to shared sips and new stories. Share your love for tequila and whiskey with your Valentine this year – it’s a gift to both of you.

For the Charcuterie-Loving, Fancy-Cocktail-Making Sipper

This gift is a double-whammy. Perhaps you have a partner who takes cheese and meat boards extremely seriously. Perhaps, they don’t stop at the grown-up lunchable style arrangement – no, they want the cheese perfectly sliced and the meat smoked. Well here’s the perfect plan: Present them with a cocktail smoking cloche. But call it a cheese board gadget. Then explain to them how it also makes the perfect smoked Old Fashioned. Now you get smoked meat AND a great cocktail. Admit it, it’s a present for yourself.

For the Adventurous Outsider

For the partner who can’t get enough of the outdoors, the Whiskey Peak glasses from Huckberry are the perfect present. These glasses can be a nostalgic gift representing your favorite trip or hike together or a symbolic way to mark a bucket list future climb. Huckberry has a range (pun intended) of Whikey Peaks on its site, including the Grand Canyon, Zion, Grand Tetons, and more – including a decanter set to step the gift up to the next level. Orvis has a similar giftset titled “Whiskey of the West” that is equally as eye-catching and come in a custom-made wood box.

For the “Who Took My Drink?!” Significant Other

You know the type – the person who constantly misplaces their phone or keys and is absolutely sure someone else moved them? God help ‘em, we gotta love ‘em. This person’s “stolen” items extend further than just phones, keys and wallets. Surely the case of the missing cocktail glass has happened a time or two as well. While a cheap gift, these wine glass markers (can confirm they work on whatever you’re sipping from, though) work wonders. In fact, my family uses these each gathering to mark each other’s glasses with nicknames and goofy titles. So there. Your glass can’t get stolen when it’s shouting your name, huh?

For the “I Love Cocktails but I Have No Time For That” Partner

We get it. Cocktails are fun. Taking the time to make them is not. We recently discovered WithCo and thank goodness we did. All you have to do is toss together their “Hey Girl” mix, plus a shot (or two) of tequila, a squeeze of lime, and a slice of jalapeno. And voila, a cocktail that tastes like you hand-squeezed, juiced, rolled, shook, and stirred a masterpiece. Give this (we also recommend the Agave Margarita Mix for a classic marg), plus a bottle of your favorite Blanco and you’ll win Valentine’s Day.

For the Hand-Made Cocktail Connoisseur

When you’re in a pinch, a pre-made mixer can hit the spot. But if you want to take your margarita-making skills to the next level, you gotta be willing to squeeze. And fresh juice is always worth the squeeze with the Verve Culture Artisan Juicer. No need for another electric gadget that clogs your cabinets, this hand-powered aluminum juicer will serve as a sleek staple on your countertop. It crushes, both literally, and aesthetically.