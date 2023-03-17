3 Irish Whiskey Cocktails to Get You Through the Day: Irish Coffee, Irish Buck & Irish Eyes

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day—or any day, for that matter—with three of our favorite Irish Whiskey cocktail recipes. Start your morning off with an Irish Coffee. Try a refreshing Irish Buck at lunch. And cap your day with the dessert-like Irish Eyes.

Let’s get mixing.

Irish Coffee

2 oz. Irish Whiskey (Jameson)

5 oz. dark roast coffee

4 oz. heavy whipping cream

1 tsp. sugar

Full Irish Coffee Breakdown From Outsider.

In an 8 oz. Irish coffee glass, add one 1 tsp. white sugar. Some recipes call for brown sugar, so feel free to substitute. Add 2 oz. of Jameson Irish Whiskey. Add 5 oz. of fresh-brewed coffee. Stir with a cocktail spoon for 15 seconds until the sugar completely dissolves. Pour the heavy cream into a mixing bowl. Whip vigorously with a whisk for about 30 seconds, until the cream slightly billows.

Top the coffee with the cream by pouring it over the back of a cocktail spoon into the glass (the spoon will help the cream float, instead of mixing directly into the coffee). Enjoy.

Irish Buck

2 oz. Irish Whiskey (Tullamore D.E.W.)

1/2 oz. fresh-squeezed lime juice

3 oz. ginger beer (Betty Buzz)

Garnish: lime wheel and mint sprig

Full Irish Buck Breakdown From Outsider.

Fill a highball glass—or copper mug—with a handful of ice. Next, add 2 oz. Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey (or another Irish Whiskey of your liking). Add 1/2 oz. fresh-squeezed lime juice. Top with 3 oz. of ginger beer (we’re using Betty Buzz, which is crisp and refreshing). Of course, some recipes call for ginger ale, but ginger beer gives the cocktail more ginger pop.

Garnish with a lime wheel and sprig of mint. Enjoy your Irish Buck masterpiece.

Irish Eyes

1.5 oz. Irish Whiskey (Jameson)

.5 oz. Crème de Menthe

3 oz. half-and-half

Garnish: maraschino cherries and mint sprig

Full Irish Eyes Breakdown From Outsider.

Fill a cocktail shaker with a handful of ice. Add 1.5 to 2 oz. Jameson Irish Whiskey—or your favorite Irish Whiskey—to the shaker. Next, add .5 oz. Crème de Menthe. Add 3 oz. Half-and-Half. You can also use milk or heavy cream, depending on your taste preferences. Shake the cocktail shaker for 15 seconds.

Strain the mixture into a coupe glass or cocktail glass. Garnish with maraschino cherries and a sprig of mint. Enjoy your Irish Eyes masterpiece.