A Warm Twist on the Classic Hot Toddy Recipe With WhistlePig Rye

While the Classic Hot Toddy is a surefire wintertime winner, the whiskey-warming cocktail has more twists and turns than a Rocky Mountain road. And, in our opinion, there’s really no wrong turn when it comes to the ingredients (Bourbon or rye? Honey or sugar? Lemon or orange? Cinnamon or clove?). Add what you like. Omit what you don’t. In the spirit of the festive free-for-all, check out Outsider’s twist on the refreshing warm-me-up, which we’re concocting around the campfire in our brand-new Outsider AM insulated mug.

Hot Toddy Ingredients

2 oz. WhistlePig PiggyBack Rye

5 oz. hot water

1 tsp. sugar

1 tbsp. fresh-squeezed lemon juice

1 tbsp. fresh-squeezed orange juice

1 cinnamon stick

1 lemon wheel

1 orange wheel

There are plenty of “spirited” options for the Hot Toddy, including whiskey, bourbon, brandy, rye, and more. We like using a bourbon or rye in the 95-100 proof range, so today’s Hot Toddy is featuring WhistlePig’s PiggyBack Rye, which we recently reviewed.

Directions

Bring a kettle of water to a boil, and then remove it from the heat source for one minute. In the Outsider AM insulated mug, add 1 tsp. sugar, 1 tbsp. fresh-squeezed lemon juice, and 1 tbsp. fresh-squeezed orange juice. Add 5 oz. of hot water. Stir. Add the cinnamon stick. Add 2 oz. of WhistlePig PiggyBack Rye and stir. Place a lemon wheel and orange wheel in the mug.

Enjoy your Hot Toddy masterpiece.