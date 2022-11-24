Classic Hot Toddy With Wild Turkey 101: Outsider Whiskey Cocktails

The classic Hot Toddy is a wonderful wintertime warm-me-up. The whiskey-infused cocktail is not only a festive refreshment at holiday parties, but it’s also the perfect campfire accompaniment (and Granny says the spirited elixir is good for what ails ya). Oh yeah, speaking of campfires, that’s exactly where we’re whipping up our boozy brew today. But if you’re making the cocktail at your holiday party, a slow cooker on the counter is the ideal vessel. It will get more traffic than the office water cooler.

Let’s get our Toddy on.

Hot Toddy Ingredients

2 oz. Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon

5 oz. hot water

1 tbsp. honey

1 tbsp. fresh-squeezed lemon juice

1 cinnamon stick

1 lemon wheel

While there are plenty of Hot Toddy variations with sugar, cloves, orange, rum, brandy, and more, our recipe is on the classic side with honey, lemon, and cinnamon. We like using a bourbon in the 100 proof range with a little bite, so Wild Turkey 101 is our go-to juice. But Old Grand-Dad Bonded and Very Old Barton 100 Proof are a couple of “old” trustworthy pals.

Directions

Bring a kettle of water to a boil, and then remove it from the heat source for one minute. In a Hot Toddy glass (pictured) or an insulated mug like the Outsider AM, add 1 tbsp. of honey and 1 tbsp. of fresh-squeezed lemon juice. Add 5 oz. of hot water. Stir. Add the cinnamon stick. Add 2 oz. of Wild Turkey 101 and stir. Place a lemon wheel in the glass.

Enjoy your Hot Toddy masterpiece.