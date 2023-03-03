Irish Buck Cocktail Recipe With Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey

We don’t need a reason to mix an Irish Whiskey-infused cocktail, but International Irish Whiskey Day on March 3 is a great one. And today, we’re using Tullamore D.E.W., one of the most popular Irish Whiskeys on the market.

Today also happens to be National Moscow Mule Day (a cocktail made with vodka, lime juice, and ginger beer). But since we’re not really vodka folks, we’re making our Mule variation with Irish Whiskey. In fact, our cocktail has been dubbed the Irish Buck because it’s a refreshing glass of kick ass. Let’s get mixing.

Irish Buck Ingredients

2 oz. Irish Whiskey (Tullamore D.E.W.)

1/2 oz. fresh-squeezed lime juice

3 oz. ginger beer (Betty Buzz)

Garnish: lime wheel and mint sprig

Directions

One of the great things about the Irish Buck is that it’s simple to concoct—right in its own glass.

Fill a highball glass—or copper mug—with a handful of ice. Next, add 2 oz. Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey (or another Irish Whiskey of your liking). Add 1/2 oz. fresh-squeezed lime juice. Top with 3 oz. of ginger beer (we’re using Betty Buzz, which is crisp and refreshing). Of course, some recipes call for ginger ale, but ginger beer gives the cocktail more ginger pop.

Garnish with a lime wheel and sprig of mint. Enjoy your Irish Buck masterpiece.