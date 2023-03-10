Irish Eyes Cocktail With Jameson Irish Whiskey

St. Patty’s Day on March 17 is the one day out of the year when it’s perfectly acceptable to order, concoct, or consume a green cocktail. The other 364 days? You’re setting yourself up for a bit of green-natured ribbing. But if you’re gonna go green, look to the Irish Eyes cocktail.

Relatively simple to prepare, the three-ingredient cocktail is a refreshing mix of Irish Whiskey, Crème de Menthe (mint-flavored liqueur), and Half-and-Half. Let’s get mixing.

Irish Eyes: Ingredients

1.5 oz. Irish Whiskey

.5 oz. Crème de Menthe

3 oz. Half-and-Half

Garnish: Maraschino Cherries & Mint Sprig

Directions

Fill a cocktail shaker with a handful of ice. Add 1.5 to 2 oz. Jameson Irish Whiskey—or your favorite Irish Whiskey—to the shaker (image 1). Next, add .5 oz. Crème de Menthe (2). Add 3 oz. Half-and-Half (3). You can also use milk or heavy cream, depending on your taste preferences. Shake the cocktail shaker for 15 seconds (4).

Strain the mixture into a coupe glass or cocktail glass. Garnish with maraschino cherries and a sprig of mint. Enjoy your Irish Eyes masterpiece.