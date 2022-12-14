old-fashioned-recipe-with-maple-syrup-and-george-dickel-whiskey

The Old Fashioned is an old favorite. Why? The versatile whiskey-infused cocktail can be tailored, tweaked, and tooled to meet any tasting tendencies. While the Classic Old Fashioned typically features bourbon or rye, we’re mixing it up today by featuring a fine Tennessee Whiskey. But that’s not all. For an added twist, we’re also concocting the cocktail with maple syrup in lieu of simple syrup.

Ingredients

2 oz. George Dickel Bonded Whisky

2-3 dashes Angostura Bitters

1 tsp. maple syrup

1 tsp. water

1 orange peel

1 maraschino cherry

1 large ice cube

Today’s Tennessee Whiskey of choice? George Dickel Bonded Whisky out of Cascade Hollow Distillery in Tullahoma, Tennessee. With notes of maple and pecan, the Dickel Bonded pairs perfectly with the maple syrup to give this Old Fashioned a sweet, woody, warming uptick. Of course, you can use any maple syrup ya like. But if you need a syrup rec, the fine folks at Runamok Maple in Vermont pack their bottles with a maple punch. And if you can’t trust Vermonters for all of your syrup needs, who can you trust?

Old Fashioned With Maple Syrup Directions

Place 1 tsp. maple syrup into an empty rocks glass. Add 2-3 dashes of bitters. Add 1 tsp. water. Stir. Add a large ice cube to the rocks glass.

Pour 2 oz. George Dickel Bonded Whisky (3 oz. if you want it stronger) over the ice cube. Stir for 20 seconds. Express orange peel oils into the drink. Twist peel and add to the glass. Garnish with a maraschino cherry.

Enjoy your Old Fashioned with maple syrup masterpiece.