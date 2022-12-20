Spiked Eggnog Recipe With Heaven Hill Bourbon: Outsider Whiskey Cocktails

It’s time to unleash your inner Cousin Eddie from Christmas Vacation. This holiday season, fill your Marty Moose mug (or any glass) to the brim with the only Christmastime cocktail strong enough to get Clark W. Griswold through another family visit: spiked eggnog. Of course, a sweet, creamy glass of eggnog is a decadent holiday treat. But it’s even better when you load up the yuletide beverage with a shot of bourbon and a festive garnish.

Spiked Eggnog Ingredients

2 oz. Heaven Hill Quality House Bourbon

5 oz. eggnog

1 cinnamon stick

1 dark chocolate bar

ice cube (optional)

We’re not here to dissuade you from concocting your own homemade eggnog. But eggnog is one of those things that we like to leave to the professionals, especially if you’ve got a local creamery in your area. In the Nashville vicinity, that means a stop at Hatcher Family Dairy for the best nog east of the Mississippi.

Directions

Depending on your personal preferences, you’ve actually got a lot of liquor options for spiked eggnog, including bourbon, whiskey, rye, brandy, and rum. For today’s cocktail, we’re using Heaven Hill’s Quality House Bourbon, which set us back $15. Quality House Bourbon is just what we’re looking for—tasty, cheap, and in the 80 to 90-proof range. Other solid options include Old Bardstown Bourbon and George Dickel Classic Recipe Whisky.

Drop a small ice cube into your Marty Moose mug. Add 2 oz. of bourbon. Fill the mug with 5 oz. of eggnog. Stir. Top with grated dark chocolate and cinnamon (or nutmeg).

Enjoy your spiked eggnog masterpiece.