‘Yellowstone’ Boilermaker: Yellowstone Whiskey, Coors Banquet Beer & a Montana Origin Story

The Yellowstone Boilermaker. That’s what we’re calling today’s whiskey cocktail, in honor of the Season 5 premiere of Paramount TV’s Yellowstone on Nov. 13.

A boilermaker—also called a depth charge—is made by simply dropping a shot glass of whiskey into a pint glass of beer. Consume. While it’s neither complicated nor especially tasty, in my opinion, there is a time and place for every cocktail. The time is today, and the place is your home as you sit down to watch Yellowstone.

Montana Connection

While I was reading up on the boilermaker, I discovered one of the drink’s origin stories dates back to the 1890s in Butte, Montana. As the story goes, coal miners would order the drink at the local tavern after their shifts, then dubbed by Irish barkeeps as the “Sean O’Farrell.”

Of course, TV’s Yellowstone is set in Montana, so the Yellowstone Boilermaker seems especially apropos today.

And we’re gonna give our boilermaker a definite Yellowstone-centric spin by making it with Yellowstone Whiskey and the show’s beer of choice, Coors Banquet Beer (aka a Yellow Jacket). If you’re gonna drink a boilermaker, a golden lager and 93-proof bourbon seem like a Rip-roaring combo.

Yellowstone Boilermaker

1.5 oz. Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

12 oz. Coors Banquet Beer

Pour the Coors Banquet Beer into a 16 oz. pint glass.

Pour the Yellowstone Whiskey into a shot glass.

Drop the shot glass into the beer.

Enjoy.