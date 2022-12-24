Buffalo Trace Bourbon Review: Outsider Whiskey Reviews

Buffalo Trace Distillery’s namesake bourbon really needs no introduction. The flagship juice from Frankfort, Kentucky, has a reputation as both an excellent sipper and mixer—at an incredibly affordable price point. Perhaps that’s why Buffalo Trace made a cameo on the current season of TV’s Yellowstone—the perfect double for a bunch of cowboys at a gubernatorial celebration. Anyway, enough of a preamble. Let’s review Buffalo Trace.

Distillery: Buffalo Trace

Buffalo Trace Location: Frankfort, Kentucky

Frankfort, Kentucky Style: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Proof: 90

90 MSRP: $30

Review: What We Say

Nose Vanilla, Oak, Spearmint Palate Brown Sugar, Werther’s Candy, Cinnamon-Raisin Bread, Lemon Zest Finish Sweet Oak, Clove, Medium Finish What You Can Expect to Pay $30-$40 Buy It: Now, Soon, Later, Never Soon Outsider Rating 85/100

Unlike a living buffalo, the nose on this bourbon is inviting. Sweet vanilla, light oak, and a whisper of delicate spearmint greet the nose. On the palate, BT immediately opens with notes of dark brown sugar. Toffee-covered dark fruit—raisin and fig—follows, with hints of cinnamon and light citrus. It’s like fresh-baked cinnamon-raisin bread with a zest of lemon. The medium finish moves from sweet oak to a touch of spicy clove. Enjoyable. And for $30, just so damn solid.

What Buffalo Trace Says

This deep amber whiskey has a complex aroma of vanilla, mint, and molasses. Pleasantly sweet to the taste with notes of brown sugar and spice that give way to oak, toffee, dark fruit, and anise. This whiskey finishes long and smooth with serious depth.

Recommended Sip

Buffalo Trace is a workhorse bourbon—it’s perfectly capable of standing on its own as a neat sipper, but at only $30 a pop (and we have no trouble finding it at that price in Tennessee), it is an ideal base for cocktails like an Old Fashioned or Hot Toddy. In fact, the previous sentence is what we consider the perfect criteria for an Old Fashioned: sips fine neat, and costs less than $30. Or, on gameday, if you’re in the mood to mix a double bourbon with a splash of Coke, BT can be your BF.

If You Like Buffalo Trace, Try:

Four Roses Single Barrel

Distillery: Four Roses Distillery

Four Roses Distillery Location: Lawrenceburg, KY

Lawrenceburg, KY Style: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Proof: 100

100 MSRP: $45

Four Roses hits the palate with a fragrant combo of dark fruit (plum, cherry, raisins) and minty, black pepper. The sub-$50 sipper is fit for a king, but the regal-looking bottle is priced for the peasants.