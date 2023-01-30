Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Family – Small Batch, Single Barrel & Barrel Proof: Outsider Quick Sip

Buffalo Trace Distillery (BTD) in Frankfort, Kentucky, produces some of the most sought-after bourbon in bourbon-dom, including their lines of Van Winkle, W.L. Weller, Blanton’s, Eagle Rare, and Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr.

The latter is what brings us here today. The Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. collection features more than a dozen bottles—some allocated, some limited releases (all increasingly harder to find on shelves)—including Small Batch, Single Barrel, Straight Rye, Barrel Proof, Cured Oak, Four Grain, 18 Year Marriage, and more.

Outsider picked up three bottles of E.H. Taylor, Jr.—Small Batch, Single Barrel, and Barrel Proof—for a spirited Quick Sip before we crank out full Whiskey Reviews on each bottle in the coming weeks.

E.H. Taylor Jr. Small Batch

(photo by Outsider)

Style: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Proof: 100

100 Bottled in Bond

MSRP: $45

$45 Tasting Notes From BTD : Tastes of caramel corn sweetness, mingled with butterscotch and licorice. The aftertaste is a soft mouth-feel that turns into subtle spices of pepper and tobacco.

: Tastes of caramel corn sweetness, mingled with butterscotch and licorice. The aftertaste is a soft mouth-feel that turns into subtle spices of pepper and tobacco. Outsider Says: I’ve really dialed in on 100–107-proof bourbons, and E.H. Taylor Small Batch has become my staple, since, of course, it’s the Colonel’s most “readily available.” A caramel-filled easy drinker that is bottled-in-bond at 100 proof (a touch more robust than Weller). It’s not only a favorite to drink, but a great one to share with new bourbon lovers. — Brandon Chesbro, Outsider producer

E.H. Taylor Jr. Single Barrel

(photo by Outsider)

Style: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Proof: 100

100 Bottled in Bond

MSRP : $60

: $60 Tasting Notes From BTD: The aroma carries lightly toasted oak, with dried figs and butterscotch. One sip brings flavors of sweetness balanced with tobacco and dark spices. The finish is just long enough to prepare the palate for another sip.

The aroma carries lightly toasted oak, with dried figs and butterscotch. One sip brings flavors of sweetness balanced with tobacco and dark spices. The finish is just long enough to prepare the palate for another sip. Outsider Says: When drinking them side by side, Single Barrel is just slightly better than Small Batch on the palate (a bit more depth) and finish (a spicy touch longer). And with an MSRP of $20 more, Single Barrel is a reasonable upgrade at $60. However, SB is just so hard to find at $60 (and I’m not paying $150+). If you’re gonna splurge, I say make this a Barrel Proof party (see below). — Jim Casey, Outsider editor

E.H. Taylor Jr. Barrel Proof

(photo by Outsider)

Style: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Proof: 127.3 (varies)

127.3 (varies) MSRP: $75

$75 Tasting Notes From BTD: The aroma of cooked berries meets the nose, followed by a rich caramel and slightly floral smell. The taste is bold and full of spice that fills the mouth with a distinct flavor of toasty vanilla, dried oak and pepper. The finish is long and satisfying with a powerful rye character and lingering hints of fruit.

The aroma of cooked berries meets the nose, followed by a rich caramel and slightly floral smell. The taste is bold and full of spice that fills the mouth with a distinct flavor of toasty vanilla, dried oak and pepper. The finish is long and satisfying with a powerful rye character and lingering hints of fruit. Outsider Says: This bottle comes in close to 130 proof, so it’s not for bourbon beginners. However, if a seasoned sipper wants something extremely close to bourbon perfection, Barrel Proof checks almost all of the boxes. The nose is sweet and rich like crème brûlée. The palate is brimming with butterscotch, sweet fruit, oak, and spice. And the finish is remarkable—both in terms of length and flavor. If it has any faults—other than its scarcity—I can’t find ’em right now. — Jim Casey, Outsider editor