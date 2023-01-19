Eagle Rare 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Review

After reviewing Buffalo Trace Distillery’s flagship bourbon, it’s time to take flight with the distillery’s Eagle Rare 10 Year. Like Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare is 90 proof and reportedly comes from the distillery’s same low-rye mash bill. However, Eagle Rare is aged for at least 10 years, while Buffalo Trace carries no age statement.

Both bourbons are becoming increasingly harder to find on the shelf at MSRP, but we just picked up a bottle of Eagle Rare in Nashville for $45.

Let’s get sipping to see if our Eagle soars or bores

At a Glance

Distillery: Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery Location: Frankfort, KY

Frankfort, KY Style : Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Age : 10 Years

: 10 Years Proof : 90

: 90 MSRP : $35

Eagle Rare: What We Say

Nose cherry, pear, apricot, caramel, light oak Palate cherry, oak, light brown sugar, white pepper, piney citrus, herbal fruit tea Finish short-medium, light cinnamon heat, raw almond What You Can Expect to Pay $40-$70 Buy It: Now, Soon, Later, Never Soon Outsider Rating 85/100

The nose on Eagle Rare opens like a bouquet of in-season fruit blossoms, with plenty of sweet cherry, pear, and apricot. There’s nary a hint of ethanol. Instead, it’s just the mellow sweetness of fruit with a touch of caramel and light oak. Initially, the palate follows suit with notes of fruit (mainly cherry), oak, and light brown sugar. A little bit of chewing reveals a touch of white pepper and piney citrus, which, together with the aforementioned cherry and brown sugar, evokes an herbal fruit tea. Enjoyable, to say the least.

And really, my only quibble is the fleeting finish, which doesn’t give you much time to discern or relish the modicum of light cinnamon heat and raw almond. Instead, it immediately beckons you to sip again and again. Of course, that’s not a bad predicament with a full bottle on hand.

Is this bottle overly complex? Nah. But it’s even-steven. And there’s something to be said for that, especially in a room full of guests with varying palates from newbie to expert. Many times, even-steven wins the day (or night).

What Buffalo Trace Says About Eagle Rare

Eagle Rare Bourbon Whiskey is masterfully crafted and carefully aged for no less than 10 years. Every barrel is discriminately selected to offer consistent flavor but with a seemingly individual personality. Eagle Rare is a bourbon that lives up to its name with its lofty, distinctive taste experience.

Recommended Sip

Such an easy, delightful neat sipper. Don’t bother with the ice. And, the Eagle needs no splash of water or cocktail mixers.

