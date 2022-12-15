george-dickel-17-year-old-reserve-whiskey-review

George Dickel 17 is baaaaaaaack. After initially releasing George Dickel 17 Year Old Reserve Tennessee Whisky in 2016, Cascade Hollow Distillery in Tullahoma, Tennessee, dropped new bottles of the cask-strength expression this month—just in time for the holidays. While the limited 2016 release was sold in 375mL bottles for $75, the 2022 iteration debuted in full-sized 750mL bottles. Of course, a bigger bottle means a bigger price tag. The new 17 comes with a hefty MSRP of $250.

Today, let’s review the 2022 George Dickel 17-Year Old Reserve, which is now available in select markets across the U.S.

At a Glance

photo by Outsider

Distillery: Cascade Hollow Distillery Co.

Cascade Hollow Distillery Co. Location: Tullahoma, Tennessee

Tullahoma, Tennessee Style: Tennessee Whisky

Tennessee Whisky Proof: 92

92 MSRP: $250

Review: What We Say

Nose Plum, Cherry, Vanilla, Pecan Palate Baked Apple Strudel, Chocolate-Covered Cherries, Oaky Tannins Finish Creamy Dessert, Piny Citrus, Medium-Long Finish What You Can Expect to Pay $250 Buy It: Now, Soon, Later, Never Now…if you can afford it or are looking for an exceptional gift Outsider Rating 93/100

For decades, George Dickel has been releasing some of the best Tennessee Whiskey in the Volunteer State. And the 2022 George Dickel 17 Year Old Reserve is nothing short of exceptional (except for the price tag). The nose opens with dark fruits, including plum and cherry, followed by sweet vanilla and wafts of pecan. On the palate, wow, just, wow! It’s like a baked apple strudel topped with chocolate-covered cherries. And then there’s just the slightest hint of cinnamon and oaky tannins. It’s intense. The silky, creamy, dessert-like ending with piny citrus is the most enjoyable finish on any bottle of Dickel I’ve ever had. Or any bottle of Tennessee Whiskey, for that matter.

Cascade Hollow distiller Nicole Austin’s thoughtful, well-crafted Dickel 17 is the current titan of Tennessee Whiskey—an answer to the Kentucky monarchy of long-aged bourbons. If you’re a fan of the Dickel 15 or Dickel 9, you’ll be blown away by the 17.

What Cascade Hollow Says

Inspired by the previous release [2016] and its dedicated fans, general manager and distiller Nicole Austin intentionally searched for barrels that captured what made the original liquid special. With a woody, robust profile, the newest release pays homage to the old liquid while featuring subtle contrasts that differentiate the two.

Recommended Sip

Look, if you’re gonna drop $250 on a bottle of whiskey, you best be drinking it neat. End of discussion.

If You Like George Dickel 17, Try:

photo by Outsider

George Dickel Single Barrel 15 Year Old Whisky

Distillery: Cascade Hollow Distilling Co.

Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. Location: Tullahoma, TN

Tullahoma, TN Proof: 92-100

92-100 MSRP: $60

George Dickel Single Barrel 15 features the same mash bill as the 17 and many of the same tasting notes—but for a fraction of the price ($60-$70).