George Dickel Whisky Family – 9 Year, 15 Year & 17 Year: Outsider Quick Sip

Cascade Hollow Distillery in Tullahoma, Tennessee, has been cranking out some of the finest Tennessee Whiskey Whisky (their spelling) for more than 100 years with its line of George Dickel expressions. And for the most part, those whiskeys are very affordable, including Dickel’s Classic Recipe (formerly No. 8), Signature Recipe (formerly No. 12), Bottled in Bond, Barrel Select, and more.

If you were born and raised in Tennessee (like myself), you were either a Jack Daniel’s family or a George Dickel family. We were the latter, so Dickel has always had a nostalgic smack on my palate. In that vein, Outsider picked up three bottles of George Dickel—9 Year, 15 Year, and the recently released 17 Year—for a spirited Quick Sip.

George Dickel Single Barrel 9 Year Old

(photo by Outsider)

Style: Tennessee Whiskey

Tennessee Whiskey Proof: 93.8 (varies)

93.8 (varies) Price: $42-$52

$42-$52 Mash Bill: 84% corn, 8% rye, 8% malted barley

Tasting Notes From Dickel: Aged at least 9 years, this handcrafted superior whisky is for those who want a one-of-a-kind liquid and experience. Precious, mellow, and richly complex.

What Outsider Says: Dickel’s Barrel Select (also 9 years old) manages to remain consistently delicious because the barrels are—as the name suggests—selected by the distiller for blending. One of the things I enjoy about Dickel’s Single Barrel 9 Year Old—a popular choice for Store Picks—is that there’s always some slight variation in the delightfully spicy warmth, medium-sweet finish, and proof. But, of course, it’s still a Dickel at heart.

George Dickel Single Barrel 15 Year Old

(photo by Outsider)

Style: Tennessee Whiskey

Tennessee Whiskey Proof: 93.4 (varies)

93.4 (varies) Price: $60-$70

$60-$70 Mash Bill: 84% corn, 8% rye, 8% malted barely

Tasting Notes From Dickel: As our whisky ages and mellows, each barrel imparts its own unique taste and aroma. Ensuring that no two are the same. Vanilla, toffee and treacle to rich leather, saddle oil and wood, to a more delicate perfume of fruit or lavender.

What Outsider Says: Of course, Single Barrel 15 is also a Dickel at heart (same mash bill as the 9 Year). But it’s vastly more complex. While both the Single Barrel 9 Year Old and Barrel Select are steps up from the Signature Recipe, Dickel 15 is a bit of a leap. It’s an exceptional expression in the $60-$70 range. Both on the nose and palate, the 15 Year reminds me of a cherry-vanilla cordial (candy). It has additional notes of oak and tobacco, with a mellow finish.

George Dickel 17 Year Old Reserve

(photo by Outsider)

Style: Tennessee Whiskey

Tennessee Whiskey Proof: 92

92 Price: $250

$250 Mash Bill: 84% corn, 8% rye, 8% malted barley

Tasting Notes From Dickel: With a woody, robust profile, the newest release pays homage to the old liquid [2016 expression] while featuring subtle contrasts that differentiate the two. This perfectly aged, cask-strength release boasts complex aromas of crème brûlée, apricots with hints of plum and juniper on the palate and a rich cedar finish.

What Outsider Says: Cascade Hollow distiller Nicole Austin’s thoughtful, well-crafted Dickel 17 is one of the current titans of Tennessee Whiskey—an answer to the Kentucky monarchy of long-aged bourbons. If you’re a fan of the Dickel 15, you’ll be blown away by the 17. On the palate, wow, just, wow! It’s like a baked apple strudel topped with chocolate-covered cherries. The only hiccup is the hefty price tag.