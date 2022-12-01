High West A Midwinter Night’s Dram 2022 Release Review

High West Distillery out of Park City, Utah, releases its most coveted juice—A Midwinter Night’s Dram—once a year in the fall, right before the temperature drops. A Midwinter Night’s Dram, a blend of rye whiskeys, is finished in port barrels. And we got our hands on 2022’s release. Join us while we review High West’s 10th installment of A MidwHinter Night’s Dram: Act 10, Scene 2 (the Act denotes the yearly release, while the Scene denotes the bottling date).
At a Glance
- Distillery: High West Distillery
- Location: Park City, Utah
- Style: Straight Rye Whiskey Blend
- Proof: 98.6
- MSRP: $150
A Midwinter Night’s Dram Review: What We Say
|Nose
|Chocolate-Covered Cherries, Baked Bread, Rich, Light Alcohol
|Palate
|Dark Fruit, Vanilla, Apple, Lemon Zest, Cinnamon, Rye Spice
|Finish
|Red Wine, Fruit Cake, Warming, Medium-Long Finish
|What You Can Expect to Pay
|$150-$400
|Value
|4/5 (at $150)
|Buy it Now, Soon, or Never
|Now (especially if you love both rye and red wine)
|Outsider Rating
|90/100
A Midwinter Night’s Dram is a complex tasting experience. Finished in port barrels, this rye blend is a festive-flavor bomb (with an aptly timed release date for holiday enjoyment). You definitely know it’s a rye with earthy notes of citrus and rye spice, but the port-barrel finish imparts dessert-like qualities, much like—unsurprisingly—port. If you can find this bottle for $150, snatch it up, but don’t get caught up in the secondary market hype of $200+.
What High West Says
This limited-release whiskey is a sumptuous marriage of rye whiskeys finished in port barrels. The rye forms a beautiful base of vanilla, caramel, and cinnamon while the port barrels provide notes of plum, dried fruit, and spice. Like a proper holiday plum pudding, it’s brimming with lovely mulling spices, dried fruits, and crème anglaise. Sip it slowly through the coldest night.
Recommended Cocktail
Savor this baby neat. A healthy swig after a filling dinner would make an ideal dessert or evening capper around the fireplace. Of course, this juice is too complex—and delicious—to dilute into a cocktail like an Old Fashioned.