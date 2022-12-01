High West A Midwinter Night’s Dram 2022 Release Review

High West Distillery out of Park City, Utah, releases its most coveted juice—A Midwinter Night’s Dram—once a year in the fall, right before the temperature drops. A Midwinter Night’s Dram, a blend of rye whiskeys, is finished in port barrels. And we got our hands on 2022’s release. Join us while we review High West’s 10th installment of A MidwHinter Night’s Dram: Act 10, Scene 2 (the Act denotes the yearly release, while the Scene denotes the bottling date).

At a Glance

Distillery: High West Distillery

High West Distillery Location : Park City, Utah

: Park City, Utah Style : Straight Rye Whiskey Blend

: Straight Rye Whiskey Blend Proof : 98.6

: 98.6 MSRP : $150

: $150 Website | Twitter | Instagram

A Midwinter Night’s Dram Review: What We Say

Nose Chocolate-Covered Cherries, Baked Bread, Rich, Light Alcohol Palate Dark Fruit, Vanilla, Apple, Lemon Zest, Cinnamon, Rye Spice Finish Red Wine, Fruit Cake, Warming, Medium-Long Finish What You Can Expect to Pay $150-$400 Value 4/5 (at $150) Buy it Now, Soon, or Never Now (especially if you love both rye and red wine) Outsider Rating 90/100

A Midwinter Night’s Dram is a complex tasting experience. Finished in port barrels, this rye blend is a festive-flavor bomb (with an aptly timed release date for holiday enjoyment). You definitely know it’s a rye with earthy notes of citrus and rye spice, but the port-barrel finish imparts dessert-like qualities, much like—unsurprisingly—port. If you can find this bottle for $150, snatch it up, but don’t get caught up in the secondary market hype of $200+.

What High West Says

This limited-release whiskey is a sumptuous marriage of rye whiskeys finished in port barrels. The rye forms a beautiful base of vanilla, caramel, and cinnamon while the port barrels provide notes of plum, dried fruit, and spice. Like a proper holiday plum pudding, it’s brimming with lovely mulling spices, dried fruits, and crème anglaise. Sip it slowly through the coldest night.

Recommended Cocktail

Savor this baby neat. A healthy swig after a filling dinner would make an ideal dessert or evening capper around the fireplace. Of course, this juice is too complex—and delicious—to dilute into a cocktail like an Old Fashioned.

