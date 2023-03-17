Jack Daniel’s 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey Review

Jack Daniel’s Distillery unleashed its brand-new Jack Daniel’s 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey earlier this week. It’s the first time in more than 100 years that Jack Daniel’s has released a 12-Year age-stated whiskey. And, fortunately, we got our hands on a bottle (albeit a small one).

You may recall Jack Daniel’s released Jack 10-Year-Old in September 2021. Now Jack has upped the ante with Jack 12, as well as announcing the release of Jack 10 Batch 2 (we’ll review it next week). But for now, let’s get sipping on Jack Daniel’s 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey.

At a Glance

Distillery: Jack Daniel’s Distillery

Jack Daniel’s Distillery Location : Lynchburg, Tennessee

: Lynchburg, Tennessee Style : Tennessee Whiskey

: Tennessee Whiskey Age: 12

12 Mashbill: 80% corn, 12% malted barley, 8% rye

80% corn, 12% malted barley, 8% rye Proof : 107

: 107 MSRP : $80 (700 mL)

Jack Daniel’s 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey: What We Say

The nose on Jack 12 opens with warm, melted caramel, just like what you would pour over a bowl of vanilla ice cream. The gooey sweetness is by followed stewed cherries and sweet cinnamon with just a hint of orange zest. A deeper nosedive yields rich oak (very Jack-esque), pipe tobacco, and tree-ripe figs. The nose is nothing short of amazing.

Sweet cinnamon welcomes the palate, followed by rich, creamy créme brûlée. It’s both airy and creamy with notes of vanilla custard and caramelized toffee. A bit of chewing unleashes the savoriness of leather and oak. And there’s a dried corn undertone (not surprising with an 80% corn mashbill) that’s reminiscent of a corn nut or corn chip. Outstanding.

The 107 proof is perfectly delivered with a touch of lingering sweet cinnamon heat and tobacco on the medium-long finish. And while I expected more fruit on the palate after a nose of cherries and fig, the combo of cinnamon, créme brûlée, and worn leather leaves me with zero regrets.

Jack Daniel’s has a damn winner on its hands.

What Jack Daniel’s Says About Jack 12

Jack Daniel’s 12-Year-Old has sweet and creamy notes of pipe tobacco, seasoned oak, and

butterscotch. Jack Daniel’s 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey is offered at 107 proof (53.5% abv). It will be available in the United States beginning in March in 700 mL bottles for suggested retail prices of $80.

Recommended Sip

Neat. But I am so temped to see how Jack 12 fares in an Old Fashioned. Nope. Nope. Can’t waste it. It’s so good as is.

