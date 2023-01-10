Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Whiskey Review

Jack Daniel’s needs no lengthy introduction. The most famous purveyor of Tennessee Whiskey has been been a spirited staple for more than 150 years. Jack’s iconic square bottles and Old No. 7 have helped make it the top-selling American whiskey in the world. Of course, in addition to Old No. 7, Jack boasts a bevy of beverages in its arsenal, including Gentleman Jack, Tennessee Apple, Tennessee Honey, Tennessee Fire, Rye, Bonded, and a Single Barrel Collection, among others.

And speaking of the Single Barrel Collection, that’s where we’re headed. The four-bottle SB Collection features Single Barrel Select, Single Barrel Rye, Single Barrel 100 Proof, and Single Barrel Barrel Proof (SBBP), which is what we’re reviewing today.

Let’s get tasting. Our SBBP bottle is from rick number R-14, barrel number 21-09471, and was bottled on 11-5-21 at 130.9 proof.

photo by Outsider

At a Glance

Distillery: Jack Daniel’s Distillery

Jack Daniel’s Distillery Location : Lynchburg, Tennessee

: Lynchburg, Tennessee Style : Tennessee Whiskey

: Tennessee Whiskey Proof : 130.9 (ranges 125-140)

: 130.9 (ranges 125-140) MSRP : $65

: $65 Website | Twitter | Instagram

Jack Daniel’s SBBP Review: What We Say

Nose Banana, Charred Oak, Baking Spices, Brown Sugar Palate Banana Nut Bread, Vanilla, Hot Tamales Candy, Lemon Zest Finish Sweet Cinnamon, Oak Tannins, Warm, Medium What You Can Expect to Pay $65-$70 Buy It: Now, Soon, Later, Never Soon Outsider Rating 86/100

photo by Outsider

The nose opens like Old No. 7 on steroids. It’s intense, yet inviting—with wafts of banana, charred oak, baking spices, and brown sugar. You can definitely tell a high-proof sip is on the horizon, but it’s not hair-raising. The first sip delivers on the banana nose, with notes of fresh-baked banana nut bread, layered with vanilla and Hot Tamales candy. There’s also a tinge of citrus, like the pleasant tartness in some acidic coffees. The medium finish provides more warming heat of sweet cinnamon with some oaky tannins. At 130 Proof, SBBP is remarkably sippable—even neat—but the addition of a small ice cube really opens up the palate to the layers of banana, vanilla, and sweet cinnamon.

Other than Jack’s Coy Hill High Proof (which is akin to finding a unicorn in the wild), the Single Barrel Barrel Proof is probably the best sipper in Jack’s on-shelf repertoire.

What Jack Daniel’s Says About SBBP

It’s whiskey as nature intended it—bottled straight from the barrel at its full proof. Intense, smooth, and remarkably varied, Barrel Proof is bottled at anywhere from 125 to 140-proof, taking Jack’s trademark vanilla and toasted oak flavors to bold new levels.

Recommended Sip

Drink a double over a single ice cube. This probably ain’t the whiskey for an Old Fashioned. However, if you’re interested in a high-octane Hot Toddy, Jack SBBP would complement the cocktail with its cinnamon vibes.

If You Like Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof, Try

photo by Outsider

Jack Daniel’s 10 Years Old

Distillery: Jack Daniel’s Distillery

Jack Daniel’s Distillery Location: Lynchburg, TN

Lynchburg, TN Style: Tennessee Whiskey

Tennessee Whiskey Proof: 97

97 MSRP: $70

If Jack’s SBBP is too hot for your palate, but you enjoy the flavor profile, opt for Jack Daniel’s 10 Years Old (if you can find it). Jack’s first age-stated whiskey in more than 100 years still brings some heat, with plenty of butterscotch, brown sugar, and charred oak. But don’t pay the crazy secondary market prices—routinely $300—for Jack 10.