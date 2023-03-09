Jameson 18 Year Old Irish Whiskey Review

With St. Patty’s Day around the corner, we’re geting a jump on the festivities with a glass of Ireland’s best-selling whiskey: Jameson. But we’re not nipping on Jameson’s namesake $25 bottle of Irish Whiskey. We’re reaching to the top shelf for Jameson 18 Year Old Irish Whiskey.
Let’s get sipping. Sláinte!
At a Glance
- Distillery: Midleton Distillery
- Location: County Cork, Ireland
- Style: Blended Irish Whiskey
- Age: 18 Years
- Proof: 80
- MSRP: $150
Jameson 18: What We Say
|Nose
|light alcohol, wood, honey, butter cookie, apple, sea air
|Palate
|toffee, cream soda, walnuts, baklava, pear, fresh mint
|Finish
|short, mild, toffee, oak
|What You Can Expect to Pay
|$150-$200
|Buy It: Now, Soon, Later, Never
|Soon (as a gift for the right whiskey lover)
|Outsider Rating
|84/100
Jameson 18 opens on the nose with a bit of light alcohol and a touch of wood, both oak and pine. The deeper you go, the sweeter it gets, with plenty of honey, fresh-baked butter cookies, and light apple. There’s also a waft of briny sea air, but it’s still sweet like you rolled down your window just as you hit a beach town. Really enjoyable.
Jameson 18 greets the palate with a wonderful surge of toffee that moves right into old-timey cream soda, both sweet and a little woody. The butter from the nose unites with the cream soda and some nuttiness, with just a touch of cinnamon. This may be Irish Whiskey, but it tastes like Greek baklava. A bit more chewing elicits some light fruit—maybe pear or apple—with just a flick of fresh spearmint.
The finish quickly tapers, much shorter than expected for an 18-year-old whiskey. It’s truly mild, with more toffee and oaky wood, but no kick whatsoever. Not even a flinch. The whiskey’s proof—or lack thereof—is really evident here.
What Jameson Says About Jameson 18
It’s a unique blend of three signature distillates matured in the finest oak for almost two decades and is given a final marrying period of at least six months in a fresh American oak barrel, adding a unique complexity and elegance.
Recommended Sip
Neat. In a glencairn, of course. No water or ice is needed—at all. And really, the only major complaint—other than the fleeting finish, which I can live with on less expensive whiskeys—is the hefty price tag. However, Jameson 18, which comes in a decorative wooden box, would make an exceptional gift for the right whiskey lover.
Can’t Afford Jameson 18, Try
- Jameson Irish Whiskey
- Distillery: Midleton Distillery
- Location: County Cork, Ireland
- Style: Blended Irish Whiskey
- Age: 4 Years
- Proof: 80
- MSRP: $25
It’s not a toffee bomb like Jameson 18, but Jameson Irish Whiskey features some similar notes of vanilla, light fruit, and honey. And it’s medium finish brings a desired kick of spice. Affordable and versatile—in an array of cocktails like Irish Coffee—Jameson Irish Whiskey deserves a place on your bar.