Jameson 18 Year Old Irish Whiskey Review

With St. Patty’s Day around the corner, we’re geting a jump on the festivities with a glass of Ireland’s best-selling whiskey: Jameson. But we’re not nipping on Jameson’s namesake $25 bottle of Irish Whiskey. We’re reaching to the top shelf for Jameson 18 Year Old Irish Whiskey.

Let’s get sipping. Sláinte!

At a Glance

Distillery: Midleton Distillery

Midleton Distillery Location: County Cork, Ireland

County Cork, Ireland Style : Blended Irish Whiskey

: Blended Irish Whiskey Age : 18 Years

: 18 Years Proof : 80

: 80 MSRP : $150

(photo by Brandon Chesbro: Outsider)

Jameson 18: What We Say

Nose light alcohol, wood, honey, butter cookie, apple, sea air Palate toffee, cream soda, walnuts, baklava, pear, fresh mint Finish short, mild, toffee, oak What You Can Expect to Pay $150-$200 Buy It: Now, Soon, Later, Never Soon (as a gift for the right whiskey lover) Outsider Rating 84/100

Jameson 18 opens on the nose with a bit of light alcohol and a touch of wood, both oak and pine. The deeper you go, the sweeter it gets, with plenty of honey, fresh-baked butter cookies, and light apple. There’s also a waft of briny sea air, but it’s still sweet like you rolled down your window just as you hit a beach town. Really enjoyable.

Jameson 18 greets the palate with a wonderful surge of toffee that moves right into old-timey cream soda, both sweet and a little woody. The butter from the nose unites with the cream soda and some nuttiness, with just a touch of cinnamon. This may be Irish Whiskey, but it tastes like Greek baklava. A bit more chewing elicits some light fruit—maybe pear or apple—with just a flick of fresh spearmint.

The finish quickly tapers, much shorter than expected for an 18-year-old whiskey. It’s truly mild, with more toffee and oaky wood, but no kick whatsoever. Not even a flinch. The whiskey’s proof—or lack thereof—is really evident here.

(photo by Brandon Chesbro: Outsider)

What Jameson Says About Jameson 18

It’s a unique blend of three signature distillates matured in the finest oak for almost two decades and is given a final marrying period of at least six months in a fresh American oak barrel, adding a unique complexity and elegance.

Recommended Sip

Neat. In a glencairn, of course. No water or ice is needed—at all. And really, the only major complaint—other than the fleeting finish, which I can live with on less expensive whiskeys—is the hefty price tag. However, Jameson 18, which comes in a decorative wooden box, would make an exceptional gift for the right whiskey lover.

Can’t Afford Jameson 18, Try

(photo by Brandon Chesbro: Outsider)

Jameson Irish Whiskey

Distillery: Midleton Distillery

Midleton Distillery Location: County Cork, Ireland

County Cork, Ireland Style : Blended Irish Whiskey

: Blended Irish Whiskey Age : 4 Years

: 4 Years Proof : 80

: 80 MSRP: $25

It’s not a toffee bomb like Jameson 18, but Jameson Irish Whiskey features some similar notes of vanilla, light fruit, and honey. And it’s medium finish brings a desired kick of spice. Affordable and versatile—in an array of cocktails like Irish Coffee—Jameson Irish Whiskey deserves a place on your bar.