Larceny Barrel Proof A123 Bourbon Whiskey Review

In 2020, Heaven Hill Distillery began releasing batches of Larceny Barrel Proof three times each year (January, May, and September). Larceny Barrel Proof is Heaven Hill’s heavy-hitting extension of its Larceny Small Batch (92 proof), a popular, economical, and tasty choice among wheaters.

Of course, the proof of each Larceny Barrel Proof batch varies, ranging from 114.8 (A121) to 126.6 (C922). And if you need help deciphering LBP’s alphanumeric code, here ya go. The letter (A, B, or C) corresponds to the order it was released during the year. The first number (1, 5, or 9) represents the month, while the last two numbers correspond to the year.

Let’s get sipping on Larceny Barrel Proof’s latest release from January 2023 (A123) to see if it’s another high-proof steal, like its name implies.

At a Glance

Distillery: Heaven Hill

Heaven Hill Location: Bardstown, KY

Bardstown, KY Style : Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Batch: A123

A123 Proof: 125.8

125.8 Age : 6-8 years

: 6-8 years Mashbill: 68% corn, 20% wheat, 12% malted barley

68% corn, 20% wheat, 12% malted barley MSRP : $60

Larceny Barrel Proof A123 Review: What We Say

Nose medium alcohol, cocoa powder, raspberry, honey wheat, light oak Palate Dr. Pepper, chocolate-raspberry cookie, Hot Tamales, charred caramel Finish medium-short, oak, cinnamon, molasses What You Can Expect to Pay $60-$80 Buy It: Now, Soon, Later, Never Soon Outsider Rating 87/100

The nose on Larceny Barrel Proof opens with medium alcohol, but it’s not overwhelming, especially considering its high proof. Cocoa powder is forefront, with wafts of raspberry (both sweet and tart). A deeper nosedive delivers honeyed wheat—like Frosted Mini-Wheats cereal—and light oak. Very enjoyable.

On the palate, it’s immediate cola—reminiscent of Dr. Pepper. There’s even a little fizz that migrates to the nostrils. The cocoa powder and raspberry from the nose coalesce with baking spices into a chocolate-raspberry cookie (perhaps the new Girl Scout Cookie, Raspberry Rally?). And then there’s definite cinnamon sweetness and heat in the form of Hot Tamales candy, with some charred caramel. Outstanding.

But here’s where A123 falls just a tad short: the finish. The brief finish (medium-short, at best) delivers more great oak and cinnamon—as well as a hint of molasses. But it’s brief. And I wish it would linger. Oh well, time for another sip.

What Heaven Hill Says About Larceny Barrel Proof

Larceny Barrel Proof offers Bourbon fans an exciting opportunity to experience Heaven Hill’s Wheated Bourbon mashbill in much the same way as our Master Distiller and expert tasting team sample it in the rickhouse. Bottled at full barrel strength, it showcases a truly bold character, richness, and depth of flavor from the years of interaction with the barrel’s charred and caramelized oak sugars.

Recommended Sip

Larceny Barrel Proof A123 is right up my palatal alley with its 120-ish proof. It’s a fantastic sip neat, especially for the high-proof wheater crowd. If it’s a tad too hot for ya, add a single ice cube or a couple drops of water. That mitigates some of the proof heat, without suppressing the delicious notes of cocoa and Dr. Pepper.

