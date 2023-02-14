Old Grand-Dad 114 Bourbon Whiskey Review

After sampling Old Grand-Dad Bonded (100 proof) last week, we’re upping the ante this week with Old Grand-Dad 114.

While OGD114 doesn’t carry an age statement like its 4-year-old bonded brethren, it’s generally thought to be in the 4- to 5-year-old range. Let’s get sipping on some Old Grand-Dad 114 Bourbon Whiskey to see how gramps stacks up in the old Jim Beam arsenal (Old Grand-Dad, Old Tub, Old Overholt, Old Crow).

At a Glance

Distillery: The Old Grand-Dad Distillery Co. (Beam Suntory)

(photo by Outsider)

Old Grand-Dad 114: What We Say

Nose medium-light alcohol, shortcake, tobacco, rye spice Palate vanilla, almond, lemon zest, Cherry Creamsicle, ginger candy Finish medium, caramel, oak, tobacco, ginger What You Can Expect to Pay $30-$40 Buy It: Now, Soon, Later, Never Soon Outsider Rating 83/100

Old Grand-Dad 114 opens with medium-light alcohol on the nose, followed by the sweetness of fresh-baked shortcake—vanilla, baking spices (nutmeg and cinnamon), and a hint of strawberry. A deeper nosedive yields sweet tobacco and rye spice. Nice.

On the palate, OGD114 delivers the vanilla from the nose with some raw nuttiness and a tinge of heat in the form of lemon zest. A bit of chewing evokes a Cherry Creamsicle. It’s not overly cherry, but the stone fruit is present with more vanilla creaminess. And then the rye spice shines in the form of ginger candy—both spicy and sweet—as well as a little earthy. The finish is medium, with more notes of caramel and spicy ginger, as well as a return of the tobacco from the nose.

Old Grand-Dad 114 won’t sweep you off your feet, but he also won’t bore you to death. And, at Outsider, we have a healthy respect for our elders.

(photo by Outsider)

What Jim Beam Distilling Says About Old Grand-Dad

Basil Hayden Sr.—known as Old Grand-Dad to the generations that followed—made bourbon the way he wanted. He went against the traditional “grain” of the time and chose to distill his bourbon with a higher percentage of rye. This way of crafting bourbon was likely something he handed down to his son. And in turn, his grandson. That was Colonel R.B. Hayden who would justly name his bourbon after his Old Grand-Dad. The recipe today remains inspired by Basil’s original with complex flavors and an unmistakable spiciness. First bottled in 1882, very little has changed about it. And that’s the only way we’d have it.

Recommended Sip

Old Grand-Dad 114 sips neat, with minimal spice heat. An ice cube really brings out more of the ginger candy on the palate, in my opinion. Either way, OGD114 is an OG in my book. If you want to honor gramps in a cocktail, an Old Grand-Dad Old Fashioned seems apropos.

If You Like Old Grand-Dad 114, Try

(photo by Outsider)

Old Grand-Dad Bonded

Distillery: The Old Grand-Dad Distillery Co. (Beam Suntory)

: $24 (750 ml) Full Review

With the same mashbill, OGD 114 and OGD Bonded share many similarities on the palate (cherry, citrus, nutty, rye spice). But for a few bucks less, Old Grand-Dad Bonded brings a touch more heat on a slightly longer finish. However, they’re both winner, especially on the wallet.