WhistlePig PiggyBack Rye Whiskey – Brothers Osborne Legend Series Review: Outsider Whiskey Reviews

WhistlePig Distillery dropped the second iteration in their single barrel PiggyBack Legends Series on Nov. 15: Brothers Osborne Barrel. The award-winning country music duo—TJ and John Osborne—selected the single barrel, limited-edition 100 percent rye whiskey.

The rye was aged in American Oak barrels for no less than 6 years before finishing its journey with high-toast custom barrel heads. WhistlePig’s previous Legend Series in March 2022 was an ode to Red Sox great David Ortiz: Big Papi Barrel. The Brothers Osborne Barrel is available for purchase online, and in select stores in Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois.

Let’s get tasting.

At a Glance

Distillery: WhistlePig Distillery

WhistlePig Distillery Location : Shoreham, VT

: Shoreham, VT Style : Single Barrel Rye Whiskey

: Single Barrel Rye Whiskey Proof : 96.56

: 96.56 MSRP : $49.99

Brothers Osborne Legend Series Review: What We Say

Nose Leather, Tobacco, Earthy, Light Alcohol Palate Bubblegum, Marshmallow, Citrus, Butterscotch, Rye Spice Finish Light Smoky Oak, Cinnamon, White Pepper, Medium Finish What You Can Expect to Pay $50 Value 4/5 Buy it Now, Soon, or Never Soon Outsider Rating 84/100

The $50 price tag puts this bottle right in the “decision zone” when it comes to purchasing, but it’s worth a shot. It makes a tasty neat sipper, with notes of bubblegum, marshmallow, butterscotch, and citrus, especially lemon. It’s not overly smoky, but does have the briefest white pepper kick. The medium finish—with hints of cinnamon—delivers the sweet heat for an enjoyable, fleeting burn.

What WhistlePig Says

“We had a blast collaborating with Brothers Osborne to bring something new to PiggyBack 100 Percent Rye that represents their unique sound and style,” said Meghan Ireland, WhistlePig Head Blender. “High toast barrel heads bring sweet, spice and smoke notes to our bold high rye profile, and nod to what’s been called the band’s instrumental slash-and-burn style. Like WhistlePig, John and TJ are true originals, and the Brothers Osborne Barrel release invites our collective families to join in and celebrate that individuality.”

Recommended Cocktail

Drink it neat, or with a small ice cube, if preferred. In addition, PiggyBack would make a fine Old Fashioned or Manhattan, if you’re looking to elevate the cocktail from perfectly suitable—and cheaper—options like Old Forester Rye, Sazerac Rye, or Rittenhouse Rye.

