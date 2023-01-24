Willett Pot Still Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey Review

There’s no denying the allure of Willett Pot Still Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Even when you’re not in the market for the bourbon, spotting its distinctive bottle on the shelf beckons you to come closer à la the Song of the Sirens. With its sleek neck and exaggerated base, the glass decanter—reminiscent of an old copper pot still—looks like it should contain some sort of magic potion. Impractical? Yes. Beautiful? Yes.

Let’s see if the bourbon from Batch Number 22C01 really is magical.

At a Glance

Willett Pot Still Reserve: What We Say

Nose light alcohol, damp corn, citrus zest, cocoa Palate vanilla, oak, lemon grass, smoked cherry wood, cinnamon Finish medium, warm citrus, herbal vanilla, light mint What You Can Expect to Pay $50-$70+ Buy It: Now, Soon, Later, Never Later (unless you’re itching to display a beautiful bottle) Outsider Rating 79/100

The nose opens with light alcohol and sweet, damp corn. It’s almost musty, like the paper of an old library book. After letting it breathe for few a minutes, citrus zest emerges with a waft of unsweetened cocoa. It’s interesting, yet neither overly inviting nor off-putting. On the palate, vanilla and oakiness are forefront, followed by the emergence of lemon grass. The mouthfeel is rather thin, but chewing reveals a hint of smoked cherry wood and cinnamon. The medium finish is slightly herbal, with notes of vanilla, warm citrus, and light mint—like the last sip of a Whiskey Smash cocktail.

Willett Pot Still Reserve won’t knock your socks off, but it does enough to merit keeping one of its show-stopping bottles atop your bar at all times.

Recommended Sip

Neat. Or, if you’re in the mood for a cocktail, drop a couple ounces of Willett Pot Still Reserve into your next Whiskey Smash.

If You Like Willett Pot Still, Try

Old Bardstown Bonded

Distillery: Willett Distillery

Willett Distillery Location: Bardstown, KY

Bardstown, KY Style: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Proof: 100

100 MSRP: $22

Pound for pound, Old Bardstown Bonded is one of the best bourbons on the market. While Pot Still Reserve may have the superior bottle, Old Bardstown has the superior juice—with notes of toffee, cherry, and mint chocolate—at a fraction of Pot Still’s price. OBB is Willett’s best-kept secret.