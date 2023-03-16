Yellowstone American Single Malt Whiskey Review

Limestone Branch Distillery (LBD) in Lebanon, KY, is the latest distillery to dip its toes into the barley-infused waters of the growing American Single Malt market. Limestone Branch released its Yellowstone American Single Malt Whiskey nationwide this month.

The new LBD expression joins a Yellowstone family that includes a Select Bourbon, Limited Edition Bourbon, and Rye Whiskey, among others.

Let’s fill our Glencairn with a sip of the new Yellowstone American Single Malt Whiskey.

At a Glance

Distillery: Indiana (unnamed, but it’s MGP)

Indiana (unnamed, but it’s MGP) Bottled : Limestone Branch Distillery

: Limestone Branch Distillery Location: Lebanon, KY

Lebanon, KY Style : American Single Malt Whiskey

: American Single Malt Whiskey Age : 4 Years

: 4 Years Mashbill: 100% malted barley

100% malted barley Proof : 108

: 108 MSRP : $54.99

Yellowstone Single Malt: What We Say

Nose honey, whey protein powder, peach cobbler, musty hay Palate viscous, honey, yeast, Whoppers candy, cinnamon, salt brine Finish medium-long, honey, cinnamon What You Can Expect to Pay $55 Buy It: Now, Soon, Later, Never Later Outsider Rating 73/100

The nose on the Yellowstone American Single Malt Whiskey opens with sweet, sweet honey. Then there’s a distinct waft of whey protein powder—like you just opened a new canister—that vacillates between vanilla and chocolate. The nose is so sweet that there’s not even a hint of its 108 proof. A deeper nosedive yields fruit cobbler, maybe peach or apple, with some cinnamon notes. And then there’s a distinct aroma of musty hay—or even the clothes in an old gym bag.

On the palate, it’s more sweet honey—really concentrated honey—and wet yeastiness. A bit of chewing evokes sweet malt and chocolate, a la Whoppers malted milk balls. It’s medium viscosity coats the mouth a bit too much for my liking. And while the whiskey is much sweeter than I prefer, there’s still an undertow of briny water from an old tidal pool.

The viscosity eventually dissipates into a medium-long finish of more sweet honey, but with some lingering cinnamon, which is a welcome respite. The best part of this sip is the lingering cinnamon finish. Of course, that’s quickly honeyed over by your next sip.

What Limestone Branch Says About Yellowstone American Single Malt Whiskey

Like any member of our family, Yellowstone American Single Malt Whiskey stems from previously established roots. Nearly everything we’ve perfected across seven generations of distilling itself in this bottle. Made from 100% malted barley and perfectly aged in new charred American Oak barrels, this smooth yet complex whiskey rounds the palate with notes of honey, dates and spiced pear with a strong oak and cinnamon finish. Much like the park for which it’s named, this whiskey is a uniquely American icon. One worthy of revisiting.

Recommended Sip